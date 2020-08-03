Oclean Launches New Electric Toothbrushes on Amazon

Oclean X is now available on US Amazon at $79.99.

Features:

Smart APP Control to track the brushing results

32-level of brushing pressure adjustable, chose the best comfortable force to brush

Brushing plan customization supported, set the best-fit personalized brushing plan

Brushing plan customization supported, set the best-fit personalized brushing plan
Powerful motor delivers frequency up to 40,000 rpm for a super clean

Best in class Dupont filament, FDA approved

8-zone blind zone detection result show in App, 4-zone blind zone detection result show on screen, to remind users not to miss a spot

FDA approved

Superior battery experience to maintain up to 30 days battery life

Fully charged only in two hours

2-in-1 designed charger + wall mount, hold the brush on the wall while not charging

Oclean X Pro

The Oclean X Pro is an upgraded version based on original Oclean X, with the merger of improved software, advanced hardware responsiveness, featured with upgraded motor performance, UI system and finishing process, to deliver a brand new superior brushing experience. Upgraded motor with up to 42,000 rpm frequency to support a thorough clean. No more white only, four smart colors available, superior finishing process to deliver better product texture, users will feel the quality in their hands. The Oclean X Pro Indiegogo crowd-funding project got more than 8,000 backers' support, successfully funded up to US$500,000, made Oclean X Pro the best campaign ever in the record of oral care category on Indiegogo platform.

Oclean X Pro is now available on US Amazon at $99.99

Features:

Smart APP Control to track the brushing results

32-level of brushing pressure adjustable, chose the best comfortable force to brush

Brushing plan customization supported, set the best-fit personalized brushing plan

Brushing plan customization supported, set the best-fit personalized brushing plan
Upgraded motor performance delivers frequency up to 42,000 rpm for a super clean

Best in class Dupont filament, FDA approved

Upgraded finishing process to delivery high quality

8-zone blind zone detection result show in App, 8-zone blind zone detection result show on screen, to remind users not to miss a spot

FDA approved

Superior battery experience to maintain up to 30 days battery life

Fully charged only in two hours

2-in-1 designed charger + wall mount, hold the brush on the wall while not charging

Oclean F1

The Oclean F1 offers the affordable price while keeps the key functions and quality. Small motor yet delivers powerful performance, up to 36,000 rpm frequency to maintain a good clean. Best in class brush head filament to deliver an optimum level of cleanliness. Simple design, simple user interactions, easy to use. Short charging time while keeps 30 day battery life for a full charge.

Oclean F1 is now available on US Amazon at $34.99

Features:

Small but high performance brushless motor to deliver super cleaning efficiency, up to 36,000 rpm.

Filament comfort-forward rounded, gentle curves to improve comfort and prevent tooth damage.

FDA approved

Simple interactions, easy to use

Light weight design, compact and portable

Superior battery experience, charges only in two hours but holds 30-day battery life.

3 built-in mode available, whitening/cleaning/massage

IPX7 water proof

2 minutes timer + 30s brushing zone reminder

About Oclean

Your smile says a lot about you. In fact, it speaks the one true universal language that all people share: the language of joy, love, and friendship. Even today, among a proliferation of grinning Internet emoji, our physical smile continues to be an important tool for communicating our personal story and connecting us to the world we live in. We're here to help you smile bigger, effortlessly.

Oclean was founded to provide people with thoughtful technology to help them get the most out of their smile, and take advantage of a world of opportunities just waiting to be unlocked by a confident, friendly face. With over 130+ patents, numbers of design and full FDA approval, our award-winning design team has received accolades from Red Dot and IF Design Awards for 3 years in a row, we have been working to perfect oral care in our homes, so

Learn more from Oclean

