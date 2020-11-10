Oconee Financial Corporation (OSBK) Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

News provided by

Oconee Financial Corporation

Nov 10, 2020, 22:14 ET

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the third quarter of 2020.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending September 30, 2020, was $516,483 or $0.58 per common share.  This compares to $629,863 or $0.71 per common share for the third quarter of 2019 and $889,370 or $0.99 per common share for the second quarter of 2020.  Third quarter 2020's results included $487,500 of loan loss provision expense versus $142,500 for the third quarter of 2019 and $187,500 for the second quarter of 2020.  

Unaudited net income YTD as of September 30, 2020 was $1,555,195 or $1.73 per common share.  This compares to $1,822,985 or $2.03 per common share for YTD as of September 30 of the prior year.  This represents a decrease of 14.7% in net earnings YTD September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Total assets as of September 30, 2020, were $469.4 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019.  Total loans were $326.1 million and deposits were $391.2 million as of September 30, 2020.  This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019.  As of September 30, 2020, total loans have increased 31.1% and total deposits have increased 8.2% versus December 31, 2019. 

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "while third quarter 2020's earnings showed a decline over the third quarter of 2019, this was the result of additional loan loss provisioning in the third quarter. This move, along with the successful completion of a $10 million subordinated debt capital raise in August, both serve to further strengthen our balance sheet."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office.  In February 2020, Oconee State bank celebrated 60 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET











9/30/2020

12/31/2019




(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$          61,243,175

$           38,099,324


Securities available for sale (at fair value)

56,632,642

99,228,506


Other investment

359,600

314,900


Mortgage loans held for sale

9,916,992

1,572,800


Loans, less allowance for loan





losses

326,077,498

248,771,230


Premises and equipment

4,257,940

4,294,867


Other real estate owned

--

--


Other assets

10,865,826

7,239,812



Total Assets

$        469,353,672

$         399,521,439







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:




Deposits

$        391,183,960

$         361,522,574


Repurchase agreements

--

--


Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized  expenses

9,783,216



Dividends payable

--

--


Other borrowings

28,552,722

--


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,408,448

2,331,769



Total Liabilities

431,928,346

363,854,343








Stockholder's Equity:




Common Stock

1,792,750

1,793,760


Restricted Stock

(36,745)

(36,745)


Additional Paid in Capital

4,122,790

4,139,146


Retained earnings

30,517,383

29,501,154


Unrealized gain/loss on securities

1,029,150

269,781



Total Stockholder's Equity

37,425,327

35,667,096










Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$        469,353,672

$         399,521,439

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME - QTD









9/30/2020

9/30/2019



(Unaudited)

Interest Income:


   Loans

$          3,820,044

$           3,231,071

   Securities available for sale




State, County & Municipal

82,218

96,282


Treasuries & Agencies

168,215

285,207


Corporate

12,531


Federal funds sold & other

19,813

82,050

Total Interest Income

4,102,822

3,694,609






Interest Expense:



Deposits

338,078

403,897

Other

117,597

1,272

Total Interest Expense

455,675

405,169








Net interest income

3,647,147

3,289,440






Provision for loan losses

487,500

142,500






   Net income after provision for loan loss

3,159,647

3,146,940






Noninterest income


   Service charge on deposit accounts

109,566

156,199

Gain on Sale of Assets

(4,864)

--

Securities gains (losses), net

18,866

(3,119)

Mortgage banking income

627,119

152,128

SBA loan related income

279,804

215,077

Commissions on investment sales

147,232

99,115

Other

310,801

299,555

Total noninterest income

1,488,524

918,955






Noninterest expense


   Salaries and employee benefits

2,593,803

2,113,003

Occupancy

306,541

332,058

Other operating

1,139,494

838,223

Total noninterest expense

4,039,838

3,283,284







   Income before provision for income tax

608,333

782,612






Provision for income taxes

91,850

152,749








Net Income

$             516,483

$              629,863








Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

895,237

$              899,051


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

895,401

899,778


QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                   0.58

$                    0.71

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD





9/30/2020

9/30/2019

(Unaudited)

Interest Income:



Loans

$          10,885,055

$             9,159,963

   Securities available for sale




State, County & Municipal

257,010

360,818


Treasuries & Agencies

665,164

963,299


Corporate

13,406


Federal funds sold & other

180,068

230,291

Total Interest Income

12,000,704

10,714,370




Interest Expense:



Deposits

1,310,370

1,047,738

Other

135,793

10,813

Total Interest Expense

1,446,163

1,058,551






Net interest income

10,554,541

9,655,819




Provision for loan losses

862,500

427,500




   Net income after provision for loan loss

9,692,041

9,228,319




Noninterest income



Service charges on deposit accounts

339,613

444,634

Gain on Sale of Assets

(18,155)

--

Securities gains (losses), net

182,860

6,507

Mortgage banking income

1,250,518

323,360

SBA loan related income

589,352

804,777

Commissions on investment sales

430,521

386,363

Other

920,082

943,599

Total noninterest income

3,694,791

2,909,240






Noninterest expense


   Salaries and employee benefits

7,491,765

6,314,993

Occupancy

899,999

978,378

Other operating

3,097,216

2,593,485

Total noninterest expense

11,488,980

9,886,856







   Income before provision for income tax

1,897,852

2,250,703






Provision for income taxes

342,657

427,718








Net Income

$            1,555,195

$             1,822,985








Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

895,237

$                899,051


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

895,401

899,778


YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                     1.73

$                      2.03

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

Also from this source

Oconee Financial Corporation Completes Private Placement of $10.0 ...

Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics