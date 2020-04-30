Oconee Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2020. Unaudited net income for the three months ending March 31, 2020, was $149,342 or $0.16 per common share. This compares to $523,877 or $0.58 per common share for the first quarter of the prior year. This represents a 71.5% decrease in net earnings in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Total assets as of March 31, 2020, were $391.1 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019. Total loans were $266.4 million and deposits were $351.8 million as of March 31, 2020. This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total loans increased 7.1% and total deposits decreased 2.7% versus December 31, 2019.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated, "We continued to see strong loan growth in the first quarter, reflecting the underlying strength of our local markets leading up to the onset of COVID-19 in Mid-March. Our results were significantly impacted by net interest margin compression resulting from reduced market interest rates in the latter part of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. As we enter the second quarter and face the potential economic effects of social distancing measures, we believe we are well positioned from a capital, liquidity and asset quality standpoint and stand ready to meet the needs of our customers".

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office. In February 2020, Oconee State bank celebrated 60 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET





















3/31/2020

12/31/2019







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 38,623,297

$ 38,099,324



Securities available for sale (at fair value) 69,024,303

99,228,506



Other investment 359,600

314,900



Mortgage loans held for sale 5,020,979

1,572,800



Loans, less allowance for loan











losses 266,365,802

248,771,230



Premises and equipment 4,322,255

4,294,867



Other real estate owned --

--



Other assets 7,407,976

7,239,812





Total Assets $ 391,124,212

$ 399,521,439













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:









Deposits $ 351,820,718

$ 361,522,575



Repurchase agreements --

--



Dividends payble 538,968

--



Federal Home Loan Bank advances --

--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,628,443

2,331,769





Total Liabilities 354,988,129

363,854,344















Stockholder's Equity:









Common Stock 1,793,232

1,793,760



Restricted Stock (36,745)

(36,745)



Additional Paid in Capital 4,130,567

4,139,146



Retained earnings 29,111,528

29,501,154



Unrealized gain/loss on securities 1,137,503

269,781



















Total Stockholder's Equity 36,136,084

35,667,096



















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 391,124,212

$ 399,521,439

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD





















3/31/2020

3/31/2019







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 3,270,326

$ 2,810,953



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 88,820

146,562





Treasuries & Agencies 291,825

345,644



Federal funds sold & other 140,810

117,491







3,791,781

3,420,650















Interest Expense:









Deposits 596,912

300,756



Other --

--



Total Interest Expense 596,912

300,756



















Net interest income 3,194,869

3,119,894















Provision for loan losses 187,500

142,500

















Net income after provision for loan losses 3,007,369

2,977,394















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 130,830

145,645



Gain on Sale of Assets --

--



Securities gains (losses), net --

--



Mortgage banking income 161,492

67,131



SBA loan related income 129,978

194,724



Commissions on investment sales 145,620

117,421



Other 321,406

354,566



Total noninterest income 889,325

879,487















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 2,431,458

2,062,381



Occupancy 285,128

321,030



Other operating 1,018,618

841,790



Total noninterest expense 3,735,203

3,225,201



















Income before provision for income taxes 161,491

631,680















Provision for income taxes 12,149

107,803



















Net Income $ 149,342

$ 523,877



















Weighted Shares Outstanding 895,478

900,401





YTD Earnings Per Common Share 0.16

0.58

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

Related Links

http://oconeestatebank.com/

