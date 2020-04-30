Oconee Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Oconee Financial Corporation

Apr 30, 2020, 19:18 ET

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2020.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending March 31, 2020, was $149,342 or $0.16 per common share.  This compares to $523,877 or $0.58 per common share for the first quarter of the prior year.  This represents a 71.5% decrease in net earnings in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. 

Total assets as of March 31, 2020, were $391.1 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019.  Total loans were $266.4 million and deposits were $351.8 million as of March 31, 2020.  This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019.  For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total loans increased 7.1% and total deposits decreased 2.7% versus December 31, 2019. 

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated, "We continued to see strong loan growth in the first quarter, reflecting the underlying strength of our local markets leading up to the onset of COVID-19 in Mid-March.   Our results were significantly impacted by net interest margin compression resulting from reduced market interest rates in the latter part of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.  As we enter the second quarter and face the potential economic effects of social distancing measures, we believe we are well positioned from a capital, liquidity and asset quality standpoint and stand ready to meet the needs of our customers".

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office.  In February 2020, Oconee State bank celebrated 60 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET











3/31/2020

12/31/2019




(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$         38,623,297

$          38,099,324


Securities available for sale (at fair value)

69,024,303

99,228,506


Other investment

359,600

314,900


Mortgage loans held for sale

5,020,979

1,572,800


Loans, less allowance for loan





losses

266,365,802

248,771,230


Premises and equipment

4,322,255

4,294,867


Other real estate owned

--

--


Other assets

7,407,976

7,239,812



Total Assets

$       391,124,212

$        399,521,439







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:




Deposits

$       351,820,718

$        361,522,575


Repurchase agreements

--

--


Dividends payble

538,968

--


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

--

--


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,628,443

2,331,769



Total Liabilities

354,988,129

363,854,344








Stockholder's Equity:




Common Stock

1,793,232

1,793,760


Restricted Stock

(36,745)

(36,745)


Additional Paid in Capital

4,130,567

4,139,146


Retained earnings

29,111,528

29,501,154


Unrealized gain/loss on securities

1,137,503

269,781










Total Stockholder's Equity

36,136,084

35,667,096










Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       391,124,212

$        399,521,439

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD











3/31/2020

3/31/2019




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$           3,270,326

$            2,810,953


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

88,820

146,562



Treasuries & Agencies

291,825

345,644


Federal funds sold & other

140,810

117,491




3,791,781

3,420,650








Interest Expense:




Deposits

596,912

300,756


Other

--

--


Total Interest Expense

596,912

300,756










Net interest income

3,194,869

3,119,894








Provision for loan losses

187,500

142,500









Net income after provision for loan losses

3,007,369

2,977,394








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

130,830

145,645


Gain on Sale of Assets

--

--


Securities gains (losses), net

--

--


Mortgage banking income

161,492

67,131


SBA loan related income

129,978

194,724


Commissions on investment sales

145,620

117,421


Other

321,406

354,566


Total noninterest income

889,325

879,487








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

2,431,458

2,062,381


Occupancy

285,128

321,030


Other operating

1,018,618

841,790


Total noninterest expense

3,735,203

3,225,201










Income before provision for income taxes

161,491

631,680








Provision for income taxes

12,149

107,803










Net Income

$              149,342

$               523,877










Weighted Shares Outstanding

895,478

900,401



YTD Earnings Per Common Share

0.16

0.58

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

Apr 30, 2020, 19:18 ET

