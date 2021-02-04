Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Oconee Financial Corporation

Feb 04, 2021, 17:18 ET

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter of 2020.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2020, was $333,597 or $0.37 per common share.  This compares to $1,936,380 or $2.17 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $516,483 or $0.58 per common share for the third quarter of 2020.  Fourth quarter 2020's results included $387,500 of loan loss provision expense versus $142,500 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $487,500 for the third quarter of 2020.   Fourth quarter 2019's results included an after-tax gain on sale of Oconee's operations center of $1.3 million, or $1.45 per common share.

Unaudited net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1,888,792 or $2.11 per common share.  This compares to $3,759,365 or $4.20 per common share for YTD as of December 31 of the prior year.  This represents a decrease of 49.8% in net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.  Excluding the gain on sale of the operations center, net income declined $573 thousand or $0.64 per share.

Total assets as of December 31, 2020, were $494.5 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $95.0 million, or 24%. Total loans were $319.6 million and deposits were $444.7 million as of December 31, 2020.  This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019.  As of December 31, 2020, total loans have increased 28.5% and total deposits have increased 23.0% versus December 31, 2019. 

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "our fourth quarter results were impacted by an additional loan loss provision of $200,000.  This follows an additional $300,000 loan loss provision in the third quarter of 2020.  While credit quality remains stable, we believe it was prudent in light of current economic conditions to book an additional loan loss provision this year of $500,000

Stevens added "we've been privileged to play a very essential role in helping businesses in our communities recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.  In 2020, we loaned over $55 million in PPP loans to over 600 businesses. We stand ready to assist customers with the next round of PPP loans."  

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office.  In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET











12/31/2020

12/31/2019




(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$         76,418,430

$          38,099,324


Securities available for sale (at fair value)

75,548,813

99,228,506


Other investment

359,700

314,900


Mortgage loans held for sale

6,408,720

1,572,800


Loans, less allowance for loan





losses

319,567,770

248,771,230


Premises and equipment

5,103,036

4,294,867


Other real estate owned

--

--


Other assets

11,129,233

7,239,812



Total Assets

$       494,535,702

$        399,521,439







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:




Deposits

$       444,701,932

$        361,522,574


Repurchase agreements

--

--


Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,770,497

--


Dividends payable

--

--


Other borrowings

--

--


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,928,168

2,331,769



Total Liabilities

456,400,597

363,854,343








Stockholder's Equity:




Common Stock

1,794,250

1,793,760


Restricted Stock

(37,977)

(36,745)


Additional Paid in Capital

4,147,114

4,139,146


Retained earnings

30,850,979

29,501,154


Unrealized gain/loss on securities

1,380,739

269,781



Total Stockholder's Equity

38,135,105

35,667,096










Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       494,535,702

$        399,521,439

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME - QTD











12/31/2020

12/31/2019




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:



   Loans

$        3,702,713

$         3,221,637

   Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

150,758

93,972



Treasuries & Agencies

139,227

296,051



Corporate

45,187

--


Federal funds sold & other

23,305

145,286


Total Interest Income

4,061,190

3,756,947








Interest Expense:




Deposits

287,415

475,516


Other

180,617

398


Total Interest Expense

468,032

475,914










Net interest income

3,593,158

3,281,033








Provision for loan losses

387,500

142,500








   Net income after provision for loan loss

3,205,658

3,138,533








Noninterest income



   Service charge on deposit accounts

114,185

139,893


Gain on Sale of Assets

500

1,781,545


Securities gains (losses), net

--

930


Mortgage banking income

668,645

194,979


SBA loan related income

26,539

271,413


Commissions on investment sales

106,387

123,821


Other

337,942

306,319


Total noninterest income

1,254,199

2,818,900








Noninterest expense



   Salaries and employee benefits

2,593,870

2,178,654


Occupancy

304,014

380,418


Other operating

1,203,960

872,193


Total noninterest expense

4,101,844

3,431,265









   Income before provision for income tax

358,013

2,526,168








Provision for income taxes

24,415

589,788










Net Income

$           333,597

$         1,936,380










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

897,125

896,880



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,163

895,742



QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                 0.37

$                  2.17

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD











12/31/2020

12/31/2019




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$         14,587,768

$          12,381,600


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

407,768

454,790



Treasuries & Agencies

804,391

1,259,350



Corporate

58,594

--


Federal funds sold & other

203,373

375,577




16,061,894

14,471,317








Interest Expense:




Deposits

1,597,785

1,523,254


Other

316,410

11,211


Total Interest Expense

1,914,195

1,534,465










Net interest income

14,147,699

12,936,852








Provision for loan losses

1,250,000

570,000









Net income after provision for loan losses

12,897,699

12,366,852








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

453,798

584,527


Gain on Sale of Assets

(17,655)

1,781,545


Securities gains (losses), net

182,860

7,437


Mortgage banking income

1,919,163

518,339


SBA loan related income

615,891

1,076,190


Commissions on investment sales

536,908

510,184


Other

1,258,024

1,249,918


Total noninterest income

4,948,990

5,728,140








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

10,085,635

8,493,647


Occupancy

1,204,014

1,358,796


Other operating

4,301,175

3,465,678


Total noninterest expense

15,590,824

13,318,121










Income before provision for income taxes

2,255,864

4,776,871








Provision for income taxes

367,072

1,017,506










Net Income

$           1,888,792

$            3,759,365










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

897,125

896,880



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,163

895,742



YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    2.11

$                     4.20

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

