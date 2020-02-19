Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results

Oconee Financial Corporation

Feb 19, 2020, 19:48 ET

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2019.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2019 was $1,936,379 or $2.17 per common share.  This compares to $607,064 or $0.67 per common share for the fourth quarter of the prior year.  This represents an increase of 219% in net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.  Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of the Bank's operations center in the fourth quarter of $1.3 million, net earnings for the fourth quarter were $638,578, or $0.71 per share. 

Unaudited net income for the year ending December 31, 2019 was $3.8 million or $4.20 per common share, compared to $1.7 million or $1.93 per common share for the year ending December 31, 2018.  This represents an increase of 116% in net earnings over the year ending December 31, 2018. Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of the Bank's operations center in the fourth quarter of $1.3 million, net earnings for the year ending December 31, 2019 were $2.5 million, or $2.75 per share.

Total assets as of December 31, 2019 were $399.6 million, compared to total assets of $349.8 million as of December 31, 2018.  Total loans were $248.8 million and deposits were $361.5 million as of December 31, 2019.  This compared to total loans of $221.8 million and deposits of $318.5 million at December 31, 2018.  For the year ended December 31, 2019, total loans increased 12.2% and total deposits increased 13.5% versus December 31, 2018. 

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated, "We are pleased with the fourth quarter results.  Excluding the gain on the sale of our operations building, our fourth quarter results reflected an increase of 5% over the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings continue to benefit from the investments we've made in high performing bankers as we continued to see strong loan growth this quarter and for the year. We were also pleased to announce the addition of Laura Whitaker to our board on January 16th.  Laura is already making a significant contribution to our board."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office.  In February 2020, Oconee State bank celebrated 60 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET











12/31/2019

12/31/2018




(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$         38,097,412

$          22,365,042


Securities available for sale (at fair value)

99,228,506

90,802,006


Other investment

314,900

319,600


Mortgage loans held for sale

1,572,800

745,000


Loans, less allowance for loan

losses

248,771,230

221,802,558





Premises and equipment

3,499,383

5,850,891


Other real estate owned

--

--


Other assets

8,087,517

7,975,186



Total Assets

$       399,571,748

$        349,860,283







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:




Deposits

$       361,522,575

$        318,496,973


Repurchase agreements

--

--


Dividends payble

--

--


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

--

--


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,382,077

674,253



Total Liabilities

363,904,652

319,171,226








Stockholder's Equity:




Common Stock

1,793,760

1,802,728


Restricted Stock

(36,745)

(30,684)


Additional Paid in Capital

4,139,146

4,288,610


Retained earnings

29,501,154

26,281,797


Unrealized gain/loss on securities

269,781

(1,653,394)










Total Stockholder's Equity

35,667,096

30,689,057










Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       399,571,748

$        349,860,283

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD











12/31/2019

12/31/2018




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$           3,221,637

$            2,855,317


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

93,972

146,548



Treasuries & Agencies

296,051

371,710


Federal funds sold & other

145,286

59,760




3,756,947

3,433,335








Interest Expense:




Deposits

475,516

213,780


Other

398

1,108


Total Interest Expense

475,914

214,888










Net interest income

3,281,033

3,218,447








Provision for loan losses

142,500

80,100









Net income after provision for loan losses

3,138,533

3,138,347








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

139,893

149,717


Gain on Sale of Assets

1,781,545

--


Securities gains (losses), net

930

0


Mortgage banking income

194,979

--


SBA loan related income

271,413

229,676


Commissions on investment sales

123,821

130,665


Other

306,319

296,423


Total noninterest income

2,818,899

806,481








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

2,178,654

2,114,257


Occupancy

380,418

292,868


Other operating

872,193

863,420


Total noninterest expense

3,431,265

3,270,545










Income before provision for income taxes

2,526,167

674,283








Provision for income taxes

589,788

67,219










Net Income

$           1,936,379

$               607,064










Shares Outstanding

895,742

900,401



QTD Earnings Per Common Share

2.17

0.67

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD











12/31/2019

12/31/2018




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$         12,381,600

$          10,033,144


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

454,790

884,801



Treasuries & Agencies

1,259,350

1,524,166


Federal funds sold & other

375,577

316,842




14,471,318

12,758,953








Interest Expense:




Deposits

1,523,254

765,402


Other

11,211

1,108


Total Interest Expense

1,534,465

766,510










Net interest income

12,936,853

11,992,443








Provision for loan losses

570,000

240,300









Net income after provision for loan losses

12,366,853

11,752,143








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

584,527

528,367


Gain on Sale of Assets

1,781,545

--


Securities gains (losses), net

7,437

73,255


Mortgage banking income

518,339

--


SBA loan related income

1,076,190

352,846


Commissions on investment sales

510,184

491,888


Other

1,249,918

1,126,943


Total noninterest income

5,728,139

2,573,299








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

8,493,647

7,874,617


Occupancy

1,358,796

1,065,187


Other operating

3,465,678

3,438,823


Total noninterest expense

13,318,121

12,378,627










Income before provision for income taxes

4,776,871

1,946,815








Provision for income taxes

1,017,506

209,417










Net Income

$           3,759,365

$            1,737,400










Shares Outstanding

895,742

900,401



YTD Earnings Per Common Share

4.20

1.93

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

