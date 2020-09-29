OCP Launches Personal Missal Program to Protect Parishioners in the Age of COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic to parishioners, many of whom are required to stay home, OCP has launched the Parishioner Personal Missal Program. OCP is a not-for-profit music publisher and provider of worship resources such as Breaking Bread, Today's Missal, Unidos en Cristo/United in Christ, Heritage Missal and more.

"OCP is partnering with parishes across the country to support their aim of keeping their parishioners safe during the COVID-19 threat, while at the same time remaining fully engaged in the liturgical life of their parish communities," says Wade Wisler, OCP Publisher. "The reality is that many parishioners are particularly vulnerable to the harshest effects of the virus, and consequently aren't able to attend liturgy. Instead, they are trying to stay connected at home through livestreamed Masses and other virtual liturgical celebrations. This personal missal program provides them — and those who may be able to attend in-person liturgies — with worship aids that will sustain them during this unprecedented time when the sharing of common resources is understandably discouraged."

The Personal Missal Program offers members of parish communities the opportunity to have their own personal copy of their parish's missal, to help promote safe and active participation in the liturgy, while at home or in church. Filled with readings, psalms, prayers, the Order of Mass and hundreds of songs, a personal missal allows the faithful to maintain their spiritual connection to the Church, despite physical separation. The program also presents an opportunity for parishes to raise funds through community donations — crucial during this time when many face particular financial hardship. OCP is currently working to create a more personalized experience for parishioners within the program, allowing them to grow deeper in their faith.

For additional information about the program, go to www.ocp.org/ppmp2021

About OCP

OCP is a not-for-profit publisher of liturgical music and worship resources based in Portland, OR. Worship programs produced by OCP are used in churches across the United States and are distributed worldwide. Find OCP on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OCPmusic.

