Oct 3 "Invest in Pakistan" Summit in Silicon Valley to Spotlight "America's Back Office"

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday 3 October, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the United States will be hosting a technology summit in San Jose, California, to showcase startups starting and scaling in Pakistan, tech founders and CEO's, venture capitalists and investors, as well as representatives and honored guests from the Government of Pakistan. The Invest in Pakistan Summit will focus on back-office capabilities in Microelectronics, Medical Innovations, VC Capital In Pakistan, Software, AI, and gaming.

Pakistan has been ranked as the 4th fastest growing freelance market, with a 47% growth in freelance earning, leaving behind regional countries including India, Bangladesh, Philippines, and Russia. Pakistan's tech sector is among the top 5 net exporters with the highest net exports in the services industries. Pakistan provides exciting greenfield and growth opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors, and companies. It has a strong and promising startup ecosystem with notable innovators and disruptors.

The event is taking place 845am-515pm at the Sheraton San Jose (1801 Barber Lane, Milpitas CA 95035). Interview opportunities with Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Asad Khan, CEOs, and investors are available.

Many leading companies like FireEye, Careem, and Cavium attained unicorn status while maintaining and growing their back-office operations in Pakistan. The National Incubation Centers throughout the country have enrolled more than 140 startups since their inception in 2017, many of which are scaling in both domestic and international markets and gaining recognition due to their innovative ideas and technologies. It is a country, currently being defined by its youth. A workforce eager to excel in everything they do.

The summit will feature notable entrepreneurs, innovators, and executives, including Shabahat Ali Shah, CEO of National IT Board and Chairman of IGNITE Pakistan; Aatif Awan, Founder of Indus Valley Capital and Former VP at Linkedin; Zulki Khan, CEO of Nexlogic; Mohd. Irfan, CEO of Whizz Systems. The summit will be chaired by Salim Ghauri, CEO of Netsol, and Dr. Naveed Sherwani, President/CEO of SiFive.

The summit will be covered on social media using the hashtags #InvestInPakistan and #PakTechSummit. More information on the summit can be found on the event website, http://paktechsummit.org .

