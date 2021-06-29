OCTA Marks 30 Years Keeping Orange County, Calif. Moving

Since then, Orange County, Calif. residents have gotten to know OCTA through the agency's many efforts to connect them to employment, education, medical needs, and entertainment.

"When you look back at the 30 years OCTA has been in existence, we can take pride in so many accomplishments to improve Orange County's freeways and streets, provide reliable transit, protect the environment, and so much more," said OCTA Chairman Andrew Do, also the county's First District Supervisor. "With the strong support of the public, who overwhelmingly voted to approve Measure M to fund many of those improvements, we will continue to have a bright future with a balanced and sustainable transportation network."

Since 1991, funds from Measure M, also known as OC Go, have led to a wide range of transportation improvements, with funding help from OCTA's state and federal partners. Those improvements included:

Major expansions of Orange County freeways , improving traffic flow on Interstate 5 and improvements to State Routes 55, 22 and 91, among others.

, improving traffic flow on Interstate 5 and improvements to State Routes 55, 22 and 91, among others. Metrolink commuter rail was added to Orange County . OCTA works with Metrolink to fund 54 weekday and 16 weekend trains serving the county.

. OCTA works with Metrolink to fund 54 weekday and 16 weekend trains serving the county. Bus transit was expanded and tailored to fit the county's needs , including nearly 60 routes and 5,400 stops, as well as paratransit.

, including nearly 60 routes and 5,400 stops, as well as paratransit. In 2003, OCTA purchased and began operating the 91 Express Lanes , 10 miles of tolled express lanes between Anaheim and Riverside County that give commuters a reliable time-saving option.

, 10 miles of tolled express lanes between and that give commuters a reliable time-saving option. More than $1 billion in OC Go funds have gone back to cities and the county for street improvements and local transportation needs.

have gone back to cities and the county for street improvements and local transportation needs. More than 3,000 traffic signals have been synchronized, leading to more green lights and more efficient travel.

Equally importantly, OCTA has worked to preserve what makes Orange County so special by protecting the environment, purchasing more than 1,300 acres of open space from willing sellers to protect valuable plant and animal life forever. And more than $55 million has been awarded in competitive grants to fund water-quality projects.

"We've come a long way in these first three decades," said OCTA CEO Darrell E. Johnson. "There's also plenty to be excited about as we look ahead at expanding on OCTA's accomplishments and keeping our residents, workers and visitors moving safely and efficiently."

To see more about OCTA's first 30 years, visit octa.net/30years.

