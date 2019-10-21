Octagon And The National Women's Soccer League Announce Exclusive Media Rights Consulting And Marketing Strategy Partnership

Central to the partnership, Octagon will provide comprehensive media rights valuation, sales strategy services, and work directly with NWSL executives to secure and amplify new media distribution opportunities. In addition, Octagon's Marketing division will assist the league with brand marketing, asset development, sponsorship valuation, and fan engagement insights to help generate increases in overall reach and revenue for the league and its teams.

"The NWSL is the best women's soccer league in the world. The league delivers the biggest stars from the U.S. and around the globe, at the peak of their careers, and as such deserves its place amongst the world's most prominent sports leagues that are broadcast today", said Daniel Cohen, Senior Vice President, Global Media Rights Consulting, Octagon. "Octagon is thrilled to work with the NWSL, and harness our expertise in media rights and marketing, to help take the league and its teams to new levels."

"We are excited to work with Octagon to further amplify exposure of our league and teams, and our world class players," said Amanda Duffy, President, NWSL. "Octagon is a worldwide leader in sports media and marketing, and has a proven track record for helping brands reach new audiences. We're looking forward to working with them to build on the growth the NWSL has had, and bring our games to new audiences around the world."

"The growth of the NWSL over the past six years has been tremendous, and the league, its teams and players show absolutely no sign of slowing down," said Christine Franklin, SVP, Marketing, Octagon. "Coming out of the World Cup, women's soccer has never been more popular, and the players of the NWSL have the star power to transcend sports. We are delighted to be working with the NWSL to further enhance the exclusive opportunities in place for the league's existing sponsors and marketing partners, as well as develop new efforts that attract additional brands and fans for many years to come."

Featuring more than 200 of the world's best professional soccer players, including U.S. Women's National Team members and two-time World Cup Champions Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, and Alex Morgan, as well as international stars Marta, Christine Sinclair, and Sam Kerr, the NWSL is highlighted by 23 current FIFA Women's World Cup Champions and 58 FIFA Women's World Cup team members.

ABOUT THE NWSL:

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is the highest level of professional women's soccer in the United States. Featuring players from around the world, the nine-team Division-I women's professional soccer league includes Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Reign FC, Sky Blue FC, Utah Royals FC and the Washington Spirit. Based in Chicago, the NWSL is supported by the Canadian Soccer Association and the United States Soccer Federation. www.NWSLsoccer.com.

ABOUT OCTAGON MEDIA RIGHTS CONSULTING:

A division of Octagon Worldwide, Octagon's media rights consulting and advisory services leverage the strength and size of Octagon's proprietary data, research, analytics, and technology, to provide strategic consultation to major domestic and international rights holders, as well as teams, broadcasters, emerging distribution platforms, and the sports investment community. Octagon's data-based, end-to-end solution, helps clients evaluate the ever-changing landscape of content opportunities, and optimize value across linear TV, digital and OTT platforms.

