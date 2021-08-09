Octane AI Selected by Fortune as One of 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™

An all-remote company employing team members in over 14 countries, Octane AI has created a workplace deserving of merit. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition! As a fully remote startup since 2016, we have worked extra hard to build a company with strong values and a culture that empowers employees to meet their professional goals while having fun," said Matt Schlicht, Octane AI CEO and Co-Founder. "Over the past year our team has tripled its size, so it's incredibly encouraging to know that our newest team members are happy and the culture we have built is only getting stronger."

An all-remote company employing team members in over 14 countries, Octane AI has created a workplace deserving of merit based on five core values: empathy over ego, whole happy humans, empowered to experiment, dare to be different, and win together. The startup is hiring in various areas, particularly software engineering. If you are interested in joining the rapidly-growing team behind the platform enabling Shopify merchants to collect zero-party data and power a personalized customer journey across owned marketing channels, visit: https://www.octaneai.com/careers

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the 2021 list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is. "These companies may be small in size, but their impact and commitment to improving employee experience stacks up against some of the world's largest corporations," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Their ability to scale business while maintaining a high level of employee care is nothing short of amazing. A job well done to the Best Small & Medium Workplaces."

The new recognition as a Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces comes at the heels of a series of announcements from Octane AI, who has recently launched its new Conversational Pop-up product, was awarded by Shopify as the Best Storefront App and welcomed Shopify as a customer . In July, the company raised $5 million in a round led by Javelin Venture Partners to continue democratizing ecommerce software that empowers Shopify merchants to build deep relationships with customers through privacy-friendly data and personalization.

About Octane AI

Octane AI is the zero-party data marketing platform for Shopify merchants. Thousands of merchants today collect high-value data directly from shoppers via our Shop Quiz and Conversational Pop-ups. They leverage that data across marketing channels like their website, email, ads, SMS and Facebook Messenger to improve the customer journey with personalization. At Octane AI, we believe personalized interactions at every stage of the customer journey — powered by zero-party data — are the key to higher conversion rates.

Octane AI is an all-remote company employing team members in over 14 countries and was elected the 2021 Best Storefront App by the Shopify team. The company has received funding from Javelin Venture Partners, Bullpen Capital, General Catalyst and Boost VC, top Silicon Valley investors behind big brands like Shopify, Masterclass, Snapchat, BigCommerce, Canva and Alibaba.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 280,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

