Octane11 Launches Full-Stack Platform For Multi-Channel B2B Digital Marketing

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane11 announced today the launch of its full-stack digital marketing platform focused exclusively on the needs of Business-to-Business marketers. Incubated by MathCapital – the early-stage venture capital firm focused on the digital transformation of marketing and media – Octane11 helps Business-to-Business (B2B) marketers leverage multi-channel digital strategies to drive real business results. The platform provides proprietary data, workflow, and analytics tools in a simplified package that integrates with other industry-leading platforms. Octane11 is collaborating with MediaMath, Oracle Data Cloud, Intersection, Bombora and EverString to deliver on this mission.

"Ask any B2B marketer and they will tell you, multi-channel campaign planning, creative development, execution, and measurement is just way too hard," said Dan Rosenberg, Founder and CEO, Octane11. "Our mission is to simplify the entire process and drive to real business results that CMOs, CROs and CEOs can all believe in. B2B marketing is a $100 Billion category that is significantly underserved compared to Business-to-Consumer marketing, and is poised for rapid growth."

Rosenberg most recently served as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of MediaMath. As CMO, Dan and his team tested dozens of products and experienced first-hand the pain and challenges that B2B marketers feel in managing paid, owned and earned marketing functions, so he assembled a team of AdTech and MarTech experts to address it.

Octane11's launch integrations include MediaMath, Oracle Data Cloud, Intersection, Bombora and EverString, all of whom bring unique technology and expertise to accelerate adoption and impact. "Octane11's focus on B2B marketing is a great use case for leveraging the accountable and addressable media supply chain that MediaMath has developed over the last decade," said Joe Zawadzki, CEO of MediaMath.

"B2B marketers have unique technology needs, and we are excited to be one of the first to launch with Octane11 to offer Oracle Data Cloud's audience and measurement capabilities," said Michelle Hulst, GVP Marketing and Strategic Partnerships, Oracle Data Cloud. "By providing an independent layer of verification for media quality and efficacy, Moat by Oracle Data Cloud will allow Octane11 to show, rather than tell, clients about the value of a more sophisticated approach to B2B marketing, while our B2B audience segments will help Octane11 customers identify and reach the right people."

"We share Octane11's vision of a simplified multi-channel B2B marketing experience that drives results," said Mark Dye, SVP of Strategy and Partnerships for Bombora, "and we're looking forward to working with Octane11 to make that vision a reality."

According to Intersection CEO Ari Buchalter, "Digital Out of Home is a powerful medium to reach and engage business leaders, and we're excited to partner with Octane11 to make it easier for B2B marketers to leverage DOOH capabilities and measure the impact."

Octane11 was seeded earlier this year by MathCapital, the venture capital fund affiliated with MediaMath, which has made over 25 investments in AdTech and MarTech businesses since launching in early 2018. Notable investments include HudsonMX, TVision Insights and Iris.TV. Octane11 is also the first company that MathCapital incubated from inception in its offices. "Octane11 is a great example of how MathCapital leverages its network of industry experts to make early investments in tackling massive, untapped opportunities in the marketing category," said Eric Franchi, Operating Partner at MathCapital. Additional investments were provided by over a dozen marketing and technology industry executives.

"We've run B2B digital marketing for high growth businesses over the last 15 years, testing the best solutions out there to develop a platform that provides turn-key results," said Jib Hunt, Octane11 COO and Co-Founder. "We're looking forward to delivering on the promise of digital for a whole new generation of B2B marketers."

Octane11's offering remains in closed beta with a small number of active clients.

To inquire about how companies can participate in the closed beta, sign up for updates on product availability and more, please visit www.octane11.com.

