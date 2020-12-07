Octasmart® Sleep Experts Announce their First Baby Mattress Collection in Collaboration with Leading Baby Sleep Brand Träumeland

HIGH WYCOMBE, England, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of collaborative design and development, Octasmart® and Träumeland ® announce a new baby bed time collection that offers three innovative baby mattresses enhanced with Octaspring technology. These super breathable sleep solutions protect new-borns in their formative years with smart sleep science that is proven to help little ones fall asleep faster for deeper and longer sleep.

Each mattress design is crafted with Octaspring® aerospace technology, delivering 8x better breathability than standard foam mattresses. This is essential in creating a cool, fresh and safe sleeping environment for babies, helping to avoid the risks of overheating. It's open-spring structure not only circulates fresh air and expels unwanted heat, but also adapts to the weight and shape of baby with point-adaptive technology, ensuring optimal body support for optimal growth and baby development.

Octasmart® and Träumeland®, have crafted a collection that is committed to baby sleep comfort as well as the environment with each design created to reduce carbon emissions thanks to the considerable weight savings that Octaspring technology delivers. 'By creating more eco-friendly sleep solutions, we not only invest in our children's sleep but also in their future, and that should help us all sleep a little better.' says Greg Suthern, CEO of Octasmart. The 8x more naturally breathable technology combines quality materials, free from harmful toxins, used in a patented honeycomb structure that reduces raw materials, reducing carbon impact whilst delivering superior comfort and support. The reduction of CO2 created is equal to planting 2 trees for every mattress.

The new collection has already been introduced to selected retailers in Europe and is now being rolled out globally. The first response from retailers has been positive "New parents are very excited about the collection as it unites more than 150 years of experience in baby mattresses and latest global innovation in sleep." said Träumeland® CEO Hannes Nösslböck.

About OCTAsmart®

OCTAsmart® is the world's leading sleep company with the smartest of sleep technologies at the center of its unrivalled innovation across the global sleep industry. The continual regeneration of OCTAsmart®'s product portfolio is powered by their patented award-winning Octaspring® Aerospace technology, recognized as the only true sleep innovation to be created in decades. Sparking a revolution in the sleep industry, OCTAsmart® launched the first mattress in a box in 2002 and have continued to redefine the concept of comfort ever since with a diverse offering of versatile solutions from budget to luxury designs. Since their initial success, OCTAsmart® has become a world-renowned sleep brand expert, expanding its reach across 40 markets worldwide thriving as the fastest growing sleep brand that is on a mission to change world comfort one soothing sleep at a time.

