October Auctions Point to Continued Shortage of Late-Model Trucks, J.D. Power Finds

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the November 2018 Commercial Truck Guidelines Industry Update, analysts from J.D. Power Valuation Services reported that auctions, once again, had a low-volume month, defying predictions of an increased number of trades hitting the market. The retail channel had another strong month and medium duty trucks bounced back after a September slow-down.

"Looking forward at the next few months, the tax incentives and bonus depreciation that helped boost new truck purchases this year will stick around next year, assisting the market," said Chris Visser, Commercial Truck Senior Analyst at J.D. Power Valuation Services. "Additionally, we don't foresee any major economic shifts, so expect the long lead time in new truck build rates to result in big deliveries into the second half of 2019."

Major findings in the free monthly report note:

Auction volume continues to defy predictions

Month-over-month drop in volume suggests continued shortage of used trucks

Retail market remains strong

Very mild depreciation with slight uptick in supply

Medium duty market up month-over-month

Most segments recover from a weak September

J.D. Power Valuation Services (formerly NADA Used Car Guide) is a leading provider of vehicle valuation products and services to businesses. The team collects and analyzes more than 1 million automotive and truck wholesale and retail transactions per month, and delivers a range of guidebooks, auction data, analysis and data solutions.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

