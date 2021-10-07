October Wealth365 Summit to Feature New Speakers, Technology

LAKE GENEVA, Wis., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth365 Summit, the world's premier virtual trading and investing conference, will kick off its fall quarterly event on Monday, October 11, 2021 and will last for six days ending on October 16, 2021.

Over 60 of the industry's most prestigious wealth experts will be featured on the show including returning iconic speakers such as Ralph Acampora, Tom Sosnoff, Rob Hoffman and Dan Gramza. The October event will also feature new presenters with a technology focus including Lucas Downey and Jason Bodner of MAPsignals, and leading women from Wall Street such as Kristi Ross, Katie Stockton, and Melissa Armo.

Also returning will be Jay Hutton, Co-Founder and CEO of VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY), an artificial intelligence software company, who will be providing an update of important news and acquisitions that have occurred since the July Wealth365 Summit.

Over the years, the Wealth365 Summit has established itself as the industry's premier multi-speaker event having featured celebrity speakers, politicians, fund managers and the like and putting them before tens of thousands of registrants during the six days.

Topics that will be addressed at the October Wealth365 Summit include: stocks, options, ETF's, futures, forex, cryptos, technical analysis and early stage investment opportunities.

The October Wealth365 Summit is supported through its partnerships with show sponsors such as premier brokerage firm tastyworks and the trailblazing charting, research and algorithmic trading platform, WealthCharts.

WealthCharts has become known for its cutting-edge technology and will be unveiling new features, adaptive trading tools, scanners and indicators during the October event, which are designed to provide active traders and traditional investors with intuitive, streamlined analysis and at-a-glance trade ideas.

To attend the October Wealth365 Summit, click here https://summit.wealth365.com/pr/

For more information on the Wealth365 Summit and to see the full schedule go to www.wealth365.com .

Contact: Ken Davis

Phone: 262-260-9880

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wealth365

