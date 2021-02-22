Octopai Announces Support of Snowflake, Continuing to Empower BI & Analytics Groups with Advanced Intelligence in Hybrid and Complex BI Environments

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Octopai, the leader in Automated Data Lineage and Data Discovery, announced today its support and analysis of Snowflake, the fastest-growing cloud-based database in the industry. This follows a recent announcement of its support of Microsoft Azure Data Factory.

Octopai's mission is to provide organizations the intelligence they need to view their entire BI & Analytics landscapes, enabling them to gain easy access, control and visibility to their data. BI & Analytics landscapes are becoming more complex. The move to the cloud has become inevitable for many enterprises, but the management of cloud processes is creating new challenges for the BI & Analytics teams, especially in hybrid environments when still using on-prem systems as well.

Octopai's BI Intelligence Platform enables BI groups to tackle these challenges head-on by centralizing all the information about the data (metadata) of all BI systems, even when it's from different vendors, into the Octopai platform in order to provide the most in-depth analysis, complete end-to-end data lineage, discovery and automated business glossary.

"Octopai's new support of Snowflake will be especially relevant for companies migrating to Snowflake from a legacy system since this process is expected to take up to two years to complete," says Amnon Drori, CEO of Octopai. "With one foot in Snowflake and one foot in an on-prem/legacy system, it will be critical for companies to use our cross-platform automated solution in order to allow seamless transparency through these different technologies."

Octopai saves time and resources during the process of migration from on-prem/legacy systems to Snowflake. Prior to migration, Octopai can also provide mapping of objects which are no longer necessary, reducing the time and cost of migration.

Octopai's BI Intelligence Platform provides cost savings to enterprises using Snowflake (which uses a "pay-per-second" pricing model), from the migration phase through to the day-to-day use. By getting the full picture of what and how different tables, columns etc. are being used, Octopai reduces the number of exploration queries over the Snowflake platform directly reducing the Snowflake expense.

Octopai's support and analysis of Snowflake is unique because it provides:

Detailed coverage with full visualization as part of the entire BI ecosystem including pipes and procedures.

Full alignment of Octopai's data flow lineage with the detailed Snowflake metadata repository. This includes any object defined in your Snowflake database.

End-to-end lineage from the legacy/operational system to your report analysis, simplifying insight into and through Snowflake along with all other layers of your BI ecosystem.

Parsing support for JSON and other semi-structured scripts, which is unique to Octopai.

About Octopai:

Octopai was founded in 2015 by BI professionals who realized the need for advanced and technology-based solutions in a growing market. Octopai's SaaS platform provides organizations the intelligence they need about their entire BI & Analytics environment and equips them with the best automated Data Lineage, Data Discovery, and BI Catalog solutions that are needed, so business users can get access to data and ensure that data is trusted.

With Octopai, BI groups can quickly, easily, and accurately find and understand their data for improved operations, data quality, and data governance. The company was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for Data Science and Machine Learning in 2018 and has been recognized in 2019 and 2020 as one of the top companies to watch, providing innovation to the BI and Analytics domain.

