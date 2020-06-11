Ocular Innovations launches AutoLobby™ to help Optometrists and Ophthalmologists rebuild the foundations of their practices, optimize patient appointment arrivals to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, and increase practice revenue

"COVID-19 and the subsequent 'shelter in place' requirements had a detrimental impact on our practice. We're excited about Ocular Innovations and its new product, AutoLobby™, helping us open our doors, re-start patient appointment and communication momentum, and put us on a path to good financial health," said Dr. Jerry Sude, President, Novus Clinic Total Eye Care in Akron, OH.

Ocular Innovations, based in Boise, Idaho provides innovative mobile-video engagement technologies without the use of Apps, passwords, and email addresses. Its services include VideoText™, Simple 5 Star™ Google Reviews, and new AutoLobby™ platform.

"At Ocular Innovations, we recognize that COVID-19 and statewide stay at home orders have materially impacted practices and staff teams. As doors reopen to treat patients, we are doing everything possible to help practices manage the new workflows that now include the 'blacktop waiting room' required by State social distancing guidelines. We are excited to help practices return to financial health and delivering great patient experiences," said Michael Boerner, Founder and CEO.

