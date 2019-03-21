Oculeus Wins Another Cybersecurity Award for Protecting Enterprises Against PBX Hacking and Toll Fraud

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oculeus, a leading provider of innovative telecommunications solutions, today announced that the company has won the InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine.

Oculeus has received this award recognition in the category for the Most Innovative Telecoms Fraud Protection for its Oculeus®-Protect service for preventing PBX hacking and toll fraud on enterprise communications networks and telephony systems.

The InfoSec Awards honors cybersecurity innovation in unique products and services with compelling value propositions and is judged by a panel of certified enterprise cybersecurity professionals.

"With telecoms fraud continuing to gain momentum in 2019, we are proud to see Oculeus as an award winning innovator offering a new approach to defeat the cybercriminals responsible for the ongoing problem of telecoms fraud," said Pierlugi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief at Cyber Defense Magazine.

Oculeus-Protect is a real-time, Cloud-based telecoms fraud protection service that directly protects enterprise PBX systems and voice telephony networks from the risks of hacking and toll fraud. The service provides an intelligent and automated framework to efficiently prevent false charges resulting from unauthorized usage of enterprise telecommunication channels. The technology behind the service is based on anomaly detection and blocks any suspicious traffic that is confirmed to be fraudulent within milliseconds. The service is completely independent of an enterprise's telecommunications service provider and its telecoms fraud prevention efforts.

"Our Oculeus-Protect service positions enterprises with automated protection against the ongoing problem of telecoms fraud, which has evolved over time from a telecoms networking issue to an enterprise cybersecurity vulnerability," explained Arnd Baranowksi, CEO of Oculeus. "Our award winning service directly protects vulnerability PBX devices running on the enterprise premise or cloud that are beyond the reach of a telco's telecoms fraud protection effort and can be used by an enterprise directly or by a telco for offering a telecoms fraud protection service."

Oculeus reports that a number of prominent telcos and similar communications service providers have begun proof-of-concept trials of the Oculeus-Protect service as the base for offering a telecoms fraud protection service to their enterprise customers.

For more information about the Oculeus-Protect service, please visit https://oculeus-protect.com/.

About Oculeus

Oculeus is a leading provider of innovative OSS/BSS solutions for telecommunications service providers, network operators and other providers of voice and SMS services. Oculeus' systems portfolio includes the company's flagship Captura solution, a wholesale, routing, operations and billing system for managing a service provider's interconnect business for voice and SMS. Oculeus also offers complete systems for fraud protection, network quality monitoring and dispute management, which can be deployed individually or as bundled solutions. Oculeus has been serving customers since 2004 as a technology partner and strategic vendor. Oculeus is a German GmbH company with offices in Germany and the United States. For more information, please visit www.oculeus.com.

Press Contact

Tony Miller

+1-617-418-3024

tony@noteya.com

SOURCE Oculeus

Related Links

http://www.oculeus.com

