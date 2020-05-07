Oculis Announces Presentation of Results From Its Phase 2 (SKYGGN) Trial of OCS-01 for Inflammation and Pain Following Cataract Surgery at Upcoming ASCRS Annual Meeting 2020

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oculis S.A., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative topical ophthalmic treatments using its innovative formulation technologies to improve the sight and lives of patients, announces that a presentation of results from its Phase 2 (SKYGGN) clinical trial, evaluating the efficacy and safety of its drug candidate OCS-01 for the treatment of inflammation and pain following cataract surgery, will be made at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting, which will be held online on May 16-17, 2020.

"We look forward to the upcoming presentation of the SKYGGN results, a trial evaluating OCS-01 as a potential new treatment option for inflammation and pain in patients who have undergone cataract surgery," said Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis. "This is the second randomized Phase 2 trial that we have completed in the last 12 months with OCS-01, a novel eye drop formulation of dexamethasone using SNP, Oculis proprietary nanoparticle formulation technology, and follows the positive results presented earlier this year in patients with Diabetic Macular Edema."

The presentation, in the form of an electronic poster, will be made available to registered delegates on Saturday May 16, 2020 on the ASCRS Electronic Posters on Demand website. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: OCS-01, a Novel Option for Once-a-day Treatment of Inflammation and Pain Post Cataract Surgery: SKYGGN Phase 2 Clinical Study Results

OCS-01, a Novel Option for Once-a-day Treatment of Inflammation and Pain Post Cataract Surgery: SKYGGN Phase 2 Clinical Study Results Presenter: Eric Donnenfeld, M.D. clinical professor of ophthalmology at New York University and Trustee of Dartmouth Medical School, on behalf of the SKYGGN study group

Eric Donnenfeld, M.D. clinical professor of ophthalmology at and Trustee of Dartmouth Medical School, on behalf of the SKYGGN study group Timing: Electronic poster will be available on Saturday May 16, 2020 and will remain available until April 2021

*SKYGGN is an Icelandic word used to describe someone with good vision and who can see more than others (figuratively).

About Oculis

Oculis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative topical ophthalmic treatments using its innovative formulation technologies to improve the sight and lives of patients.

Oculis' novel topical (eye drop) treatments are non-invasive and represent an unprecedented technical advance for patients with retinal and front-of-the-eye diseases.

The company's leading clinical candidates include, OCS-01 and OCS-02:

OCS-01 is a novel formulation of dexamethasone using Oculis proprietary Solubilizing Nanoparticle (SNP) technology. It has completed two (2) Phase 2 clinical trials: in Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and for treating inflammation and pain following cataract surgery. OCS-01 has the potential to provide the FIRST non-invasive treatment option for DME patients.



OCS-02 is a novel topical anti-TNF alpha antibody and was in-licensed from Novartis. It has completed two (2) Phase 2 clinical trials in Acute Anterior Uveitis and in Dry Eye Disease.

In addition, Oculis' formulation discovery focus and capabilities are enabling the development of a pipeline of topical drugs targeting sight-threatening eye diseases that affect both the anterior and posterior segments of the eye.

Oculis has an experienced management team from global ophthalmic companies and is supported by leading international life science investors. Oculis is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with research operations in Iceland and France.

To learn more visit www.oculis.com

Contacts

Oculis

Dr. Riad Sherif, CEO

[email protected]

Louie-Anne Gauthier, VP, Strategic Marketing and BD&L

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Burns McClellan

John Grimaldi

+1 212-213-0006 x362

[email protected]

Media Relations

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Mark Swallow / Sylvie Berrebi

[email protected]

+44 7903 737703 / +44 7714 306525

SOURCE Oculis

Related Links

https://oculis.com/

