Oculis Expands Portfolio with the In-Licensing of a Novel Phase II-stage Anti-TNF Alpha Antibody Fragment

Oculis SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation topical ophthalmic treatments, has entered into an agreement to in license a novel topical anti-TNF alpha antibody from Novartis. No financial details are disclosed.

The compound, named LME 636, is based on a proprietary single-chain antibody fragment technology specifically designed for topical delivery. Efficacy and safety were evaluated in three clinical trials including controlled studies under IND by Novartis Institute of Biomedical Research. The studies demonstrated a promising profile for treating inflammatory conditions of the anterior segment of the eye, including Dry Eye Disease.

The in-licensing of LME636, which will be renamed OCS-02, expands Oculis' portfolio of novel topical therapies for major ophthalmic diseases, and offers Oculis the opportunity to address unmet medical needs of patients with potentially the first topical anti-TNF alpha therapy for ophthalmic indications.

Oculis plans to develop OCS-02 in parallel to its other ongoing pipeline programs. It will be supported by new funds raised in the extension of its Series B financing round, announced separately today.

Dr. Riad Sherif, Chief Executive Officer of Oculis, said: "This agreement is part of our ongoing strategy to access multiple sources of technologies and compounds that bolster our portfolio of innovative products to treat eye diseases. We are looking forward to working with the ophthalmology community on the rapid development of this promising therapy."

About Oculis

Oculis SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop novel topical treatments (eye drops) for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye in order to improve the sight and lives of patients worldwide. These topical treatments represent an unprecedented technical advance for patients with back-of-the-eye diseases that are currently managed only by intra-ocular injections or implants; while topical treatments for front-of-the-eye disease are designed to improve patient outcomes by increasing drug bioavailability, reducing dosing frequency and improving patient compliance.

The company's leading clinical candidates include, OCS-01 (formerly OC-118) and OCS-02 (formerly LME636). OCS-01 is advancing in clinical trials in patients with DME and in planning phase for potential front-of-the-eye indications. If approved in DME, it has the potential to provide a new non-invasive treatment option for patients. OCS-02 is a novel topical anti-TNF alpha antibody in Phase II trials in inflammatory eye diseases, in-licensed from Novartis.

OCS-01 has been developed from Oculis' solubilizing nanoparticle (SNP) technology, a proprietary platform that enables the formulation of a wide range of drugs as non-invasive topical treatments and enhances their bioavailability in the relevant eye tissues. The Company is leveraging this proprietary technology to generate a pipeline of topical drugs targeting sight-threatening eye diseases.

Oculis has an experienced management team from leading global ophthalmic companies and is supported by leading international life science investors. Oculis is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with research operations in Reykjavik, Iceland.

To learn more visit www.oculis.com

