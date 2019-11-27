Odakyu Group Fully Resumes Hakone Ropeway Services

TOKYO, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Odakyu Group, led by Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd., fully resumed services on the Hakone Ropeway on Saturday, October 26, following a review of restrictions on entry into the Owakudani area after the level of alert against volcanic eruptions was lowered around the area.

Ropeway services had been partially suspended since entry into the area was restricted because the volcanic alert level in the area was raised.

The restrictions on entry into the Owakudani area were subsequently lifted, allowing visitors to stroll outside Owakudani Station from Friday, November 15.

The Odakyu Group hopes that visitors will enjoy observing dynamic volcanic activity and the magnificent view of Mount Fuji (entry into some areas of Hakone remains restricted).

Odakyu Electric Railway has also resumed the sale of Hakone Freepass, Hakone Kamakura Pass and Fuji Hakone Pass since October 26. The Odakyu Group recommends that inbound tourists visit Hakone, a popular tourist spot near Tokyo.

*Services on the Hakone Tozan Railway line and some other transportation services in Hakone remain suspended.

About Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

Odakyu Electric Railway, established in 1948, is one of Japan's major private railway companies. With the "Shinjuku" central transportation terminal in the capital of Japan, Odakyu lines extend to "Hakone," one of Japan's foremost hot spring tourist destinations, and "Enoshima-Kamakura," the historical seaside town close to the city center, and they are used not only for sightseeing but also by two million commuters traveling to work every day. In addition to transportation, Odakyu conducts a variety of other businesses, primarily in the Tokyo and Kanagawa areas, such as department stores, supermarkets, real estate, hotels, and restaurants.

