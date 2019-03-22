Odakyu Group Starts "2019 SAKURA Campaign"

TOKYO, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Odakyu Group started a "2019 SAKURA Campaign" from Friday, March 15, to Sunday, April 21, 2019. There are numerous cherry blossom-viewing spots along the Odakyu lines, such as Hakone and Kamakura in Kanagawa Prefecture. Hakone, where the time when cherry trees bloom differs from area to area, is a particularly popular spot because visitors can enjoy viewing cherry blossoms over a longer period than in Tokyo. The "2019 SAKURA Campaign" is designed to ensure tourists from abroad will enjoy viewing cherry blossoms along the lines. An overview of the campaign is as follows.

SAKURA Campaign website: https://odakyu-season.jp/

1. Special page opened on cherry blossoms along Odakyu lines on Odakyu Group's global website

A campaign page is in place on Odakyu Railway's global website, carrying information on cherry blossoms, such as maps of cherry blossom-viewing spots, in English, Chinese (simplified/traditional), Korean and Thai in real time.

2. Goods featuring cherry blossoms and hotel coupons to be presented to those who post photos of cherry blossoms along the lines



If campaign participants take photos of cherry blossoms along the Odakyu lines and upload them to their Instagram accounts with the hashtag "#OdakyuSakura" and "@odakyu_japan" or submit them to the campaign website's Chinese (simplified characters) version, the photos will be published on the campaign site. Moreover, accommodation coupons for a pair of people, coming together with round-trip tickets for "Romancecar" limited express trains and Hakone Freepasses, will be presented to one person selected by lot from among campaign participants, while goods featuring cherry blossoms will be presented to five others.

*If participants post their photos to their Instagram accounts, they can enter a prize draw on condition that they follow Odakyu's campaign account (odakyu_japan).

Image1: Hakone's image

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201903204473-O1-cGwf23O0

3. Original novelty goods featuring cherry blossoms to be presented to all those who show photos of cherry blossoms to Odakyu

Odakyu will present original novelty goods featuring cherry blossoms (chopsticks or paper fans) to all those who show tablet computers or smartphones showing photos of cherry blossom -- which they have uploaded to the designated websites -- at 12 locations including Odakyu Sightseeing Service Center or information offices along the line.

Image2: Novelty goods

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201903204473-O2-8b7Q0TTP

4. 500-yen coupons for use at Odakyu Group to be presented

A 500-yen coupon that can be used at designated Odakyu Group facilities is presented to each passenger who buys "Hakone Freepass" or "Hakone Kamakura Pass" or "Fuji Hakone Pass" for adults, which allow unlimited rides within designated areas at reasonable prices, at Odakyu Sightseeing Service Center in Tokyo's Shinjuku Station between March 15 and March 24.

Campaign website: https://www.odakyu.jp/english/springcampaign/

(English/ simplified Chinese/ traditional Chinese)

Image3: Poster

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201903204473-O3-rAC5kbAq

About Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

Odakyu Electric Railway, established in 1948, is one of Japan's major private railway companies. With the "Shinjuku" central transportation terminal in the capital of Japan, Odakyu lines extend to "Hakone," one of Japan's foremost hot spring tourist destinations, and "Enoshima-Kamakura," the historical seaside town close to the city center. The lines are used not only for sightseeing but also by two million commuters traveling to work every day. In addition to transportation, Odakyu conducts a variety of other businesses, primarily in the Tokyo and Kanagawa areas, such as department stores, supermarkets, real estate, hotels and restaurants.

