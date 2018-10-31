Odakyu Group Starts Selling 4 Package Tours Allowing Foreign Travelers to Enjoy Charms along Odakyu Railway Lines

TOKYO, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Odakyu Group comprising Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd., UDS Ltd. and ELLISTA Inc. began in October 2018 to sell four types of day tours allowing travelers from abroad to enjoy tourist attractions in areas along the Odakyu lines, which link Tokyo's Shinjuku with popular tourist spots such as the Hakone area and the Enoshima-Kamakura area in Kanagawa Prefecture.

On these tours, participants can visit 1) Yoyogi Uehara near Shinjuku and Shibuya in downtown Tokyo; 2) Shimokitazawa well known for young people's subculture; 3) nature-rich, sacred mountain Oyama also known as a historic site; and 4) Odawara, which is the gateway to Hakone and where there is a station on the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line. All the four tours are day trips requiring advance reservations. On all these tours, guides provide detailed information in English on local tourist attractions in these four respective areas.

Reservations for these tours can be made online as well as at INBOUND LEAGUE and Odakyu Sightseeing Service Center Shinjuku West for foreign tourists, both situated in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward.

The Odakyu Group is determined to continue organizing tours for foreign travelers to allow them to enjoy tourist attractions along the Odakyu lines.

Details: https://ellista.jp/category/tour/ (ELLISTA)

https://www.odakyu.jp/english/support/lineup/#tour-admission-ticket

(Odakyu Electric Railway)

Overviews of the four tours

1. Yoyogi Uehara

1) Name: YOYOGI UEHARA Tasting Traditional Foods & Exploring Historical Spots

2) Price: 4,500 yen (campaign price: 4,000 yen)

3) Schedule: Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays

4) Duration: Two hours from 14:00 to 16:00

Photo1: YOYOGI UEHARA

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201810299668-O1-5pSi4u2k

2. Shimokitazawa

1) Name: SHIMOKITAZAWA Local Neighborhood Walk & Bar Hopping

2) Price: 6,000 yen (campaign price: 5,000 yen)

3) Schedule: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays

4) Duration: Two hours from 17:00 to 19:00

Photo2: SHIMOKITAZAWA

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201810299668-O2-jvR5P19D

3. Oyama

1) Name: OYAMA Sacred Mountain Hike, 1 Hour from Shinjuku: 1-Day Hiking with Locals to Mt. Oyama in Kanagawa

2) Price: 15,000 yen (campaign price: 14,000 yen)

3) Schedule: Thursdays and Fridays

4) Duration: Approximately six hours from 10:25 to 16:00

Photo3: OYAMA

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201810299668-O3-w34HxT1U

4. Odawara

1) Name: ODAWARA Castle Samurai Photo Tour

2) Price: 6,000 yen (campaign price: 5,000 yen)

3) Schedule: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

4) Duration: Two hours from 11:00 to 13:00

Photo4: ODAWARA

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201810299668-O4-8AZ12bIg

Ticket counters

- ELLISTA at "INBOUND LEAGUE," a co-working space for providers of tourism-related services for travelers from abroad

Tour desk: https://inbound-league.jp/en/service/

- Odakyu Sightseeing Service Center Shinjuku West: https://www.odakyu.jp/english/support/center/

- ELLISTA website: https://ellista.jp/category/tour/

Other information:

Each tour is carried out on condition that at least two people participate.

Each tour will be sold at its campaign price for a certain period following its release. (The date of termination has not been decided.)

About Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

Odakyu Electric Railway, established in 1948, is one of Japan's major private railway companies. With the "Shinjuku" central transportation terminal in the capital of Japan, Odakyu lines extend to "Hakone," one of Japan's foremost hot spring tourist destinations, and "Enoshima-Kamakura," the historical seaside town close to the city center, and they are used not only for sightseeing but also by two million commuters traveling to work every day. In addition to transportation, Odakyu conducts a variety of other businesses, primarily in the Tokyo and Kanagawa areas, such as department stores, supermarkets, real estate, hotels and restaurants.

SOURCE Odakyu Group