Odd Molly to Conquer America

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Aug. 15, 2018 Odd Molly was founded on a strong heritage that epitomizes California lifestyle with a Scandinavian twist. It is recognized as a strong, aspirational, brand with versatile collections for the woman that beats to her own drum.

The inspiration behind Odd Molly comes from a cool girl with a lot of integrity. Molly was a skater girl in Los Angeles in the 1980s, whose courage to break free from conventions and follow her own dreams inspired the founders to start Odd Molly in 2002. The idea was to create a clothing brand that would dare to stand out, be imaginative and go its own way. The concept and brand identity of Odd Molly is distinct. Odd Molly is known for detail oriented feminine silhouettes coupled with a bold mix of colors and patterns.

Odd Molly quickly became a success with now established brick and mortar stores, with four retail stores already in the US and a successful e-commerce business. The fun bohemian designs in apparel, accessories, and home textiles, along with a strong company commitment to sustainability have garnered a loyal customer following. The brand is currently available in close to 40 countries, a wholesale presence in 600 doors worldwide with ambitions to expand even further. Today, the majority of sales come from Europe with the aim of expanding in the rest of the world.

As part of Odd Molly's plan to expand this unique concept outside of Europe, Odd Molly has a new leadership team. Together with the CEO Jennie Högstedt Björk, Odd Molly has recruited Sara Fernström as Co-CEO to work together with the rest of the team on developing a global omni-channel business. Fernstrom has a long history of successful brand development and global business expansions of omni-channel businesses for consumer-related companies that started from her days as an agent at CAA and UTA. Most recently, at Lyft Brands Group she led the turnaround of Ben Sherman and Bruno Magli resulting in multi-million-dollar global businesses and the corporate restructure of the iconic 80s brand Chip & Pepper and American brand Benrus.

"We are excited to make this recruitment of Sara Fernström, as Co-CEO of Odd Molly. Sara's mission is to readjust the business model to an increased digital focus and larger partner network and create opportunities for international expansion in all channels. Sara has a large network of relationships and a solid experience in brand development and complex international restructures with an emphasis on e-commerce. She will be an important player to help develop and implement Odd Molly's international growth plan," says Jennie Högstedt Björk.

"I have been following Odd Molly for a number of years and what intrigued me about the company was their distinct designs and sustainable fashion on par with today's customer values and their successful track record of running well-structured commerce across multiple channels including retail, wholesale and online throughout Europe. I am excited to work along the rest of the team to enhance the omnichannel offering even further and grow the international markets," said Sara Fernstrom.

As part of the company's bold expansion plans, Odd Molly has also recruited Ann-Sofi (Fiffi) Maycher, as Director of International Sales. Ann-Sofi boasts 15 years of international business development and wholesale experience in over 60 countries worldwide, with a track record for management and sustained growth of exports. Ann-Sofi has previously headed up the international sales department for brands such as Current/Elliott and Free People, creating the brands international relevancy and success. Together with the rest of the team Ann-Sofi will work with the retail and wholesale partners to deepen channel growth and expand Odd Molly's global footprint.

