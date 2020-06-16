Oddball Awarded $15M CMS Medicare Authenticated Experience (MAX) Contract

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oddball Inc., a technology solutions firm dedicated to digital modernization of federal services, has been awarded a prime contract with CMS Medicare Authenticated Experience (MAX). This three-year $15M contract supports the eMedicare initiative within the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Office of Communications.

This award as the prime contractor builds on Oddball's past success with CMS. In recent years, Oddball has supported the HealthCare.gov program, building APIs for consumer-facing tools in addition to offering back-end support that enables a unified login across CMS platforms.

"We are honored to support CMS and their objectives in improving the Medicare experience," said Travis Sorensen, Oddball Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As a mission-driven organization, the Oddball team understands the importance of bringing an effective and intuitive solution to CMS MAX. We are excited to continue scaling our user-centered agile delivery process to this effort to streamline the experience for all Medicare recipients."

For this proposal, Oddball formed a team that includes Nava Public Benefit Corporation, CGI Federal, and BlueLabs in order to deliver a holistic solution across the CMS MAX program.

Prior to this award, Oddball has been making deep contributions to building a modern DevOps infrastructure at VA Digital Services as the prime contractor on a $78M Veteran-Facing Services Platform (VSP) contract. Oddball led product and delivery management, software development, user research, content management, DevOps, data analytics, and platform operations and management. These modernization efforts bring seamless integration of digital products into the VA.gov experience, where millions of Veterans come each month to manage their benefits.

Oddball was recently named one of the NXT UP firms poised to make big waves in the federal sector in 2020 and for years to come.

About Oddball

Oddball is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) dedicated to digital modernization of federal citizen-centric services. As a unique digital agency, Oddball supports federal clients, from design to deployment, of scalable software solutions that are purpose-built for the citizens they serve and the workforces they enable. Experienced teams of full-stack developers, human-centered designers, product managers, and project managers offer a proven record of delivery excellence in enterprise DevOps, cloud migration, user experience, continuous integration, continuous delivery and continuous deployment. Visit us at www.oddball.io to learn more.

