Oddo & Babat: Governor Cuomo Extends Time For Filing Child Victims Act Claims In New York State

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There was some welcome news for victims of childhood abuse on Friday when Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an Executive Order extending the time in which to file actions under the Child Victims Act (CVA) to January 14, 2021. Executive Order 202.28, made necessary due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, provides additional much needed time for these victims, who were concerned that social distancing prevented them from working together with their lawyers to file their claims. "Childhood sexual abuse cases require us to work very closely with our clients because of the sensitive nature of these claims," explains Eric Babat, a senior partner at the law firm of Oddo & Babat. "Social distancing has made it more difficult and time consuming to adequately confer with our clients, making it likely that some claims would not be filed before the August deadline. Governor Cuomo's Order helps to ensure that these victims will eventually have their day in court."

Babat stressed that the perpetrators of abuse, whether they be clergy, teachers, camp counselors or others in positions of power and authority, "should not be allowed to escape accountability for these horrendous acts due solely to the passage of time. This extension will allow these victims to seek the justice they deserve."

Oddo & Babat represents a significant number of childhood abuse victims under New York's Child Victims Act throughout New York State. If you, or someone you know, has any questions about pursuing a claim under the Child Victims Act, please contact Oddo & Babat by calling (212)642-0950 or at [email protected].

SOURCE Oddo & Babat, PC