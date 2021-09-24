ODDSworks announces agreement with 12th Game Development Partner. This milestone benchmarks ODDSworks as the main hub for game developers looking to enter the US Online market

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois-based ODDSworks, Inc. is owned and operated by gaming pros who know the industry and its players inside and out. Founders of the Company have been active in the US and European land-based gaming and iGaming markets for many years and have deep relationships with casino customers.

ODDSworks has formed content partnership with a wide variety of game development companies – big and small, land-based and online, US and international. With this latest partnership, the ODDSworks library has grown to over 60 games containing Slots, Keno, Scratch-offs, and Video Poker games. The ODDSworks game portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features. Many of the games have proven successful in European online gaming and US land-based markets.

ODDSworks plans to integrate with most major online casinos and provide their unique, market-proven game library to operators via ODDSworks BETguard™ RGS. BETguard™ is GLI-19 certified and will power the ODDSworks games with each new market opening. The BETguard™ RGS is approved for Michigan, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania with New Jersey certification in process.

ODDSworks CEO Shridhar Joshi indicated that they're only getting started. "We are excited to be able to bring such diverse content from so many top-notch content partners to our customers. We are completing deals with additional game suppliers as we speak. Our goal is to be the Partner of choice in the North American online gaming market for game development companies worldwide and offer a deep and wide content library to our customers."

