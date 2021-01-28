Odebrecht Engenharia e Construção S.A. Schedules Invstor Webcast to Discuss Financial And Operational Outlook

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odebrecht Engenharia e Construção S.A. (" OEC " or the "Company") today announced that it will host a webcast for investors on February 2, 2021 at 11:00am EST / 13:00pm Brasilia Time to discuss the Company's financial and operating outlook.

To participate, a link to the webcast will be posted to www.oec-eng.com/eng on February 2, approximately ten minutes before the webcast begins.

As previously announced on January 20, OEC has successfully completed the previously announced restructuring of its obligations in respect of the (i) 7.00% Senior Notes due 2020, (ii) 5.125% Notes due 2022, (iii) 6.00% Notes due 2023, (iv) 4.375% Notes due 2025, (v) 5.250% Notes due 2029, (vi) 7.125% Notes due 2042, and (vii) 7.500% Perpetual Notes (collectively, the "Old Notes") (the "Restructuring").

The Restructuring was implemented through a Brazilian extrajudicial reorganization plan (the "Extrajudicial Reorganization Plan") confirmed by the São Paulo Bankruptcy and Reorganization Court and recognition in the United States under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code has been obtained. The Restructuring is binding on all holders of Old Notes.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Adriana Meirelles

[email protected].

SOURCE Odebrecht Engenharia e Construção S.A.

