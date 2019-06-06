Odell Beckham Jr. Partners With Shock Doctor to Launch New Interchange Lip Guard

"I'm excited to partner with a company that takes performance as seriously as I do," Beckham said. "Shock Doctor does mouthguards better than anybody, and now they have the best lip guard in the game with Interchange. Big things coming soon — including my own designs."

With a standard lip guard, the user's only option is one fixed shield attached permanently to the mouthpiece. With the new Shock Doctor Interchange lip guard, athletes have the ability to quickly and easily change out their shields, providing a variety of different looks. Solid, print and chrome Shield designs feature the latest trends for the most current on-field looks.

This patent-pending technology brings a level of personalization and style never seen before in a lip guard product. After buying the Interchange mouthpiece and shield together, a user can then buy different Interchange Shield designs (available in single and double packs) and change them out on the same mouthpiece in just a few seconds. It's comfortable, ready to use out of the box — no boiling required — and has a $50,000 dental warranty, which is the highest in the industry among lip guards.

"Shock Doctor Interchange is the most exciting innovation the lip guard category has ever seen," said Michael Magerman, President and CEO of United Sports Brands, the parent company of Shock Doctor. "It only makes sense to have the world's most exciting NFL player partner with us to help bring it to football players at every level."

WME represents Beckham and negotiated the partnership on his behalf with Shock Doctor.

The Shock Doctor Interchange Mouthpiece and Shield, along with Shields Only, are available at Dick's Sporting Goods and other leading national sporting goods retailers. Follow Shock Doctor on Instagram for all Interchange content, Shield drops and collaborations with #ChangeYourShield #MakeYourMark. Learn more at ShockDoctor.com/Interchange.

The Shock Doctor Interchange Mouthpiece and Shield start at $16.99. Shields Only start at $9.99.

About Shock Doctor

Shock Doctor, the undisputed leader in mouthguard technology and the #1 mouthguard in the world, is a leader in sports protection and performance around the globe. At the forefront of innovation for more than 25 years, Shock Doctor provides performance-driven and protective equipment for athletes across a range of sports, including football, basketball, hockey, baseball, lacrosse, field hockey, MMA, fitness and more. For more information, visit www.ShockDoctor.com.

