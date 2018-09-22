ODEM CEO Maaghul Speaks at Taipei's DATE 2018 E-Commerce Conference

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich Maaghul, co-founder and CEO of On-Demand Education Marketplace, will carry the ODEM story to the Discover Advanced Trends in E-Commerce (DATE 2018) Expo this week in Taipei.

Maaghul, an invited guest of the Expo organizers, will speak on the topic of how ODEM is using blockchain technology to make higher education more accessible, affordable, portable and verifiable. He will emphasize how the flagship ODEM Platform streamlines the organization of exceptional educational experiences and empowers students to customize their education by collaborating with educators.

"I'm delighted to speak at DATE and share our blockchain-based solution for higher education," Maaghul said. "I'm looking forward to answering questions and showing how the ODEM Platform addresses real-world problems in education and credential verification."

Maaghul, who will give a 20-minute presentation and participate in a panel discussion, will highlight ODEM's Circle of Life approach to empower students to use the ODEM Platform to engage in lifelong learning.

"Each use-case in the circle of life is a tool to streamline the enrollment, education, verification, and training for students that wish to expand their personal potential," Maaghul said. "The ODEM platform gives anyone with access to a mobile device a secure and comprehensive way of tracking educational achievements throughout their lifelong learning process."

The ODEM Platform is schedule for a full commercial rollout in early 2019.

The 4th annual Discover Advanced Trends in E-Commerce Expo runs Sept. 27- 29 in Exhibition Hall 1 of Taipei World Trade Center. This year's DATE 2018 will focus on smart retail, cross-border e-commerce, social media marketing, mobile commerce & services, and innovation in e-commerce.

Richard Maaghul will speak on Thursday, Sept. 27, in the Taipei World Trade Center's Exhibition Hall 1 at 1:20 p.m. local time (6:20 a.m. London, 1:20 a.m. New York).

