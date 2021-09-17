Odeon Theatrical Forms to Build Theater of the Future

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odeon Theatrical, a project of Sunchaser Entertainment, Hexagram, and the Shubert Organization announced its Production Pilot Program, giving audiences around the world the ability to watch live theatrical performances blended with augmented reality visuals including digital characters and immersive effects.

Odeon's Augmented Theatrical Venue is a smart theater venue freed from real-world constraints. It transforms any location into a stage by integrating traditional production elements such as light, sound, and sets with augmented reality content. The platform works with a range of existing theatrical software and runs on multiple audience-facing hardware platforms, including mobile devices or head-mounted displays. This allows original or revival productions to find new life in existing assets, as well as to create additional revenue streams within a Covid-compliant alternative venue. Once its build is complete, an Odeon show can be duplicated and installed anywhere in the world with multiple shows performing concurrently.

Odeon's Production Pilot Program has been launched to help existing productions explore the opportunities of the Augmented Theatrical Venue. Interested partners are being offered two tiers of service: Consulting, in which Odeon's award-winning team works directly with the production to design an Odeon experience based on their IP; and Development, expands on the Consulting tier to build a comprehensive extended reality presentation that integrates with existing show control systems and includes optional ticketing and marketing support.

"Artists and audiences have been exploring new immersive technologies, and they are more open than ever to ways of combining them with live performances in powerful new ways," said founder Stephanie Riggs of Sunchaser Entertainment. "Through Odeon we can seamlessly integrate these technologies with live shows to create magical and intuitive ticketed performances."

"How we make live theatrical more accessible to more people is incredibly important; Odeon is a great step toward making that expansion a reality. The more artists have flexibility in when and where they create, the more great theatre will be created across all stages proscenium and beyond," said Kyle Wright of the Shubert Organization.

"The Odeon platform offers theatrical productions an exciting opportunity to make their incredible talents more visible than ever," said Jamil Moledina, CEO of Hexagram. "We couldn't be more excited to be working alongside this incredible team and to help them bring any show to any location."

