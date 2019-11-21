Odgers Berndtson adds new Partner, expanding Technology Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson, the world's sixth largest global executive search firm, has hired Diane Gilley as a Partner in its Technology and CIO & Technology Officers Practices. Ms. Gilley, working from the San Francisco and Chicago offices, has over twenty years of technology industry executive search experience supporting clients in Software/SaaS, Internet/E-Commerce, FinTech, IoT, and IT Consulting.

Along with her technology industry expertise, she also brings a strong track record of successful executive search completions for Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Heads of Engineering and Software Development, as well as other technical related positions, across a wide variety of industry areas.

"Diane will significantly expand the capabilities of our Technology Practice," said Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson US. "In addition to her wide-ranging experience recruiting within the tech space, Diane works closely with non-tech clients to build out their digital and technology leadership teams. We're delighted to welcome her to Odgers Berndtson."

Ms. Gilley joins Odgers Berndtson from another leading global executive search firm, where she worked in the Global Technology & Services, Information & Technology Officers, Private Equity & Venture Capital, and Data & Analytics Practices. Earlier in her career, she has held positions with a number of other leading global executive search firms.

She earned her BA in Communications and Public Relations from St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas.

About Odgers Berndtson

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

