Odgers Berndtson awarded Epilepsy Foundation CEO Search

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson, a top-six global executive search firm, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded the national search for the President and CEO for the Epilepsy Foundation. The search will be led by Odgers Berndtson partners Maureen Ryan and Derek Wilkinson.

"We are honored to partner with the Epilepsy Foundation Board for their CEO search and have committed our best resources possible for a successful outcome," said Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson US.

With a network of nearly 50 partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is leading the fight to END EPILEPSY®. The Foundation connects people to treatment, support and resources; leads advocacy efforts; funds innovative research and the training of specialists; and educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid. For more than five decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy to promote awareness and understanding, and to advocate for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, while also funding $68.7 million for epilepsy research and supporting 3,091 epilepsy investigators and specialists in their early careers. Over the past 18 years, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the Epilepsy Foundation has helped to improve access to care for people with epilepsy, expanded its digital reach and online resources in homes across the country, and trained more than 500,000 school and community personnel in how to recognize seizures and administer seizure first aid.

Odgers Berndtson's experience attracting highly regarded, nationally and internationally recognized leaders who effect positive change and growth into mission focused organizations is respected worldwide.

Nominations and expressions of interest should be directed to Odgers Berndtson at EF.CEO@odgersberndtson.com.

