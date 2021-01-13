Odgers Berndtson COO, Kennon Kincaid, Joins Getka's Board of Advisors

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getka Group, a Tulsa-based midstream hydrocarbon operator with extensive pipeline and terminal asset experience in the U.S. and Canada, has appointed Odgers Berndtson U.S.'s Chief Operating Officer, Kennon Kincaid, to its Board of Advisors.

A first mover in zero-impact energy transitions, Getka Group is working to modernize hydrocarbon infrastructure by minimizing carbon output. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Getka employs a blend of alternative energy sources (mainly solar and wind energy) to build, update, and maintain traditional hydrocarbon transportation and delivery mechanisms. The company is committed to using the latest technology to operate carbon-zero construction equipment and road fleets, and is also working closely with local governments in both Oklahoma and Europe on a number of environmentally minded job-creation initiatives.

"We are thrilled that Kennon will be joining Getka's board of advisors," said Dariusz Cichocki, CEO and President of Getka. "As someone with an extensive diplomatic background who understands how to build teams and lead growth and diversification strategies, he will bring a wealth of global experience and knowledge to our group. Kennon's expertise and ingenuity will be an incredible asset to our team as we look to transform the oil industry."

Working with their strategic partner Unimot, a Polish Energy company, Getka is committed to providing competitively priced American oil to countries in Eastern Europe, expanding their supply options while improving their economic independence and stability. Kennon's expertise will contribute to Getka's ability to navigate domestic and international government channels and facilitate similar overseas energy transactions.

As the COO of Odgers Berndtson U.S., Kennon oversees the firm's U.S. operations and is the Co-Head of its U.S. brand extensions: Berwick Partners and Odgers Interim. Prior to joining Odgers, Kennon spent more than a decade as a U.S. diplomat before joining Rocket Lab, a cutting-edge aerospace company and launch service provider, where he established and then led the international business development, security operations, and international government relations functions.

"I'm delighted to be part of Getka's advisory team," said Kennon. "The company is taking a leadership role in the transformation and modernization of hydrocarbon infrastructure, working to clean up the environment while simultaneously optimizing the delivery of North American hydrocarbons abroad to drive economic growth. I am honored to work with Getka to create and implement the best practices of the future for the energy sector."

About Odgers Berndtson

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of more than sixty offices in 29 countries. The U.S. branch of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

About the Getka Group

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Getka and their partner Quest are a globally focused developer of pipelines, terminals, and energy infrastructure. The company is committed to being a first mover in altering how the midstream space operates and impacts the world around us, developing a series of midstream operations whose significantly lowered carbon output makes for a more efficient future. Getka's local assets and global understanding allow the Group to bridge the gaps in today's changing energy marketplace. From the heart of North America's crude oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, to the ports of the Gulf Coast, Europe, and Asia, Getka is a leader in mid-stream energy solutions.

