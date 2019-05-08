Odgers Berndtson Expands its Professional Services Practice, Adding Boston-based Partner

BOSTON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top-six global executive search firm Odgers Berndtson has hired Richard Pooley as a Partner in its U.S. Professional Services, Technology, and CFO Practices. He joins Odgers Berndtson from another large global executive search firm, where he was a member of the Global Technology Services Practice. He will be based in Odgers Berndtson's Boston office.

"We're delighted to welcome Richard to the team," said Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson U.S. "He has more than 25 years of executive recruiting experience and has built a significant presence working at the intersection of professional and technology services, focusing on data privacy, data analytics, digital innovation, risk and regulatory advisory, and broader management consulting services. His addition to the firm significantly enhances our expertise in each of those spaces."

Prior to his latest role, Mr. Pooley was a Partner in CTPartners' Professional Services and CFO Practices. He was previously a Partner at Rockpools, a London-based search boutique, where he helped build the Professional Services Practice and led the CFO team. Earlier in his career, Mr. Pooley held positions at Veredus Executive Search, International Search, Norman Broadbent, and Ernst & Young—all in London. He earned a law degree from the University of Northumbria.

"I am very pleased to be joining the U.S. team," said Mr. Pooley. "Odgers has a significant international presence, and I look forward to working closely with colleagues in the UK and Continental Europe while further enhancing our Professional Services, Technology, and CFO capabilities in the United States."

About Odgers Berndtson

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 62 offices in 29 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

