Odgers Berndtson Recruits Sean Sullivan as Chief Financial Officer of Vx

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Sean Sullivan as Chief Financial Officer of Vx, an equipment leasing firm that combines deep aviation experience with unique financial insight. Sullivan, previously Head of Americas at AerCap, will oversee finance, accounting, and acquisitions for Vx. He will lead Vx's efforts to raise private equity finds and expand its current focus on sales and leasebacks.

Sullivan previously held senior positions at International Lease Finance Corporation, Allco Finance Group and Bank of America Leasing and Capital. Vx CEO Robert Brown said of the appointment, "We are glad to have a leader of Sean's experience and stature to join our senior management team as we pursue a new era of growth and development." Sullivan said "I am truly excited to be joining Vx at this time. Vx has an impressive twenty-year track record of investing through the down cycles and this is a unique opportunity to contribute to this growing platform."

Tim McNamara, Partner at Odgers Berndtson, commented, "We were delighted to work with Vx on this important search for a CFO and congratulate Sean Sullivan on his appointment to this role."

About Vx Capital Partners

Founded by industry veterans in 2002, Vx's approach to equipment leasing combines deep aviation experience with unique financial insight. Together with our partners, we have invested approximately $1.5 billion in more than 150 commercial aircraft. www.vxcapital.com



About Odgers Berndtson

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

