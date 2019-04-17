ODIN Building Automation Systems Announces Launch of New BACnet Certified IoT Software

NASHUA, N.H., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ODIN (Operator Display Integrated Network) is very excited to announce the launch of our new BACnet certified IoT software, which is available now. ODIN was developed to simplify and compliment the daily operation and monitoring of any commercial building equipped with BACnet certified equipment.

Erik S. Maseng, CEO of ODIN Building Automation Systems, says that "With ODIN's secure remote access capabilities and feature's, service providers and building owners will now have the power of current BACnet technologies to immediately respond to alarm notifications and evaluate an entire building's HVAC system status in real time via the cloud. We look forward to demonstrating how you can Connect with ODIN!"

ODIN's cloud-based software is always on, and easy to access from any internet connected device from anywhere at any time. This software can also be used to integrate various manufacturer's BACnet certified products seamlessly and add value to a building's pre-existing automation system.

ODIN recognizes that the five most important issues building management systems require are; the ability to adjust setpoints; trend data; manage schedules; provide notifications and control alarms. As such, these features are easily implemented with the ODIN product, making this a dynamic and intuitive addition to any building automation system.

For additional information, please visit https://www.connectwithodin.com/ or contact ODIN directly at https://www.connectwithodin.com/contact.

About ODIN Building Automation Systems: ODIN Building Automation Systems recognizes that the primary goals of a building owner or operator are to focus on maintaining comfort and energy costs. This is why they've developed this software, which is designed to provide customers with an integrated user interface that can illustrate complex and highly technical HVAC systems in a simplified, easy-to-read format that can be used from any device.

SOURCE ODIN Building Automation Systems