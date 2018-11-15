Odor Control Agents - Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023 by Application, Material Type, Product Form, and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Odor Control Agent Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the odor control agent market looks promising with opportunities in the water treatment, air purification, and food & beverage processing markets.

The global odor control agent market is expected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing industrialization in developing countries and increasing government regulation towards clean environment.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the odor control agent industry, include use of odor eliminator technology for sports clothing and equipment, and prosweet odor control technology.

Segments Analyzed



Odor Control Agent Market by Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012-2023]:

Water Treatment

Air Purification

Food and Beverage Processing

Others

Odor Control Agent Market by Material Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012-2023]:

Activated Carbon

Bio-Enzymes

Other Chemicals

Odor Control Agent Market by Product Form [$M shipment analysis for 2017]:

Powder

Granular

Liquid

Others

Odor Control Agent Market by Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012-2023]:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



The United Kingdom



France



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea

The Rest of the World

Brazil



Turkey

Segment Forecasts



This report forecasts that activated carbon will remain the largest material type due to increasing demand for industrial and municipal waste water treatment. The bio-enzyme segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing awareness to improve air quality in commercial and residential communities.



Within the odor control agent market, water treatment will remain the largest application driven by the need to remove chemicals, inorganic substances, and taste and odor causing compounds from water.

The report predicts that the air purification application is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in the sewage air treatment, industrial gas purification, and commercial and residential air purification.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and expansion of chemical industries.



Report Coverage



Market size estimates: Global odor control agent market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global odor control agent market size by various applications such as type of application, material type, and product form in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global odor control agent market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for odor control agent in the global odor control agent market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for odor control agent in the global odor control agent market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Odor Control Agent Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Odor Control Agent Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Odor Control Agent Market by Application

3.3.1: Water Treatment

3.3.2: Air Purification

3.3.3: Food and Beverage Processing

3.3.4: Other Applications

3.4: Global Odor Control Agent Market by Material Type

3.4.1: Activated Carbon

3.4.2: Bio-enzymes

3.4.3: Other Chemicals

3.5: Global Odor Control by Product Form



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Odor Control Agent Market by Region

4.2: North American Odor Control Agent Market

4.2.1: United States Odor Control Agent Market

4.2.2: Canadian Odor Control Agent Market

4.2.3: Mexican Odor Control Agent Market

4.3: European Odor Control Agent Market

4.3.1: German Odor Control Agent Market

4.3.2: The United Kingdom Odor Control Agent Market

4.3.3: French Odor Control Agent Market

4.3.4: Russian Odor Control Agent Market

4.4: APAC Odor Control Agent Market

4.4.1: Chinese Odor Control Agent Market

4.4.2: Japanese Odor Control Agent Market

4.4.3: Indian Odor Control Agent Market

4.4.4: South Korean Odor Control Agent Market

4.5: ROW Odor Control Agent Market

4.5.1: Brazilian Odor Control Agent Market

4.5.2: Turkish Odor Control Agent Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Odor Control Agent Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Odor Control Agent Market by Material Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Odor Control Agent Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Odor Control Agent Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Odor Control Agent Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Odor Control Agent Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Ecolab Inc.

7.2: Calgon Carbon Corporation

7.3: Cabot Corporation

7.4: Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon Co. Ltd.

7.5: Haycarb PLC

7.6: Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.

7.7: Novozymes A/S

7.8: Kuraray Co. Ltd.

7.9: Ingevity

7.10: Synthron



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wgpdvl/odor_control?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

