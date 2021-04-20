O'Dwyer's Ranks Bianchi Public Relations Among Top PR Firms in Automotive, Detroit & U.S. Ratings

TROY, Mich., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. – a metro Detroit-based public relations (PR) agency with deep media relations and communications experience in the automotive and mobility technology sector – has again been named among the top independent PR firms in the United States by O'Dwyer's, a trade publication long considered the "Bible" of the public relations and marketing communications industry.

Again this year, O'Dwyer's list showed Bianchi PR as the top independent PR firm among those headquartered in metro Detroit and #2 among independent PR firms that are based in Michigan, based on 2020 billings.

In the 2021 rankings, Bianchi PR was also ranked #8 nationally in the automotive / transportation sector (up from #10 in 2020 in this category) and was the only Detroit-area-based PR agency ranked in the top 25 nationally in this specialization.

The 2021 O'Dwyer's rankings, which are the publication's 52nd annual effort and were released in early April, showed Bianchi PR as #130 in its overall U.S. rankings and #22 in the Midwest.

About Bianchi PR

Bianchi PR, founded in 1992, offers special expertise in, and laser-sharp focus on, business-to-business PR for automotive and mobility technology suppliers, including new entrants with enabling technologies for emobility, autonomous vehicles and connected vehicles.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are Adient, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, KIRCO, Munro & Associates, Rolls-Royce Power Systems/MTU brand, SAE International, Schaeffler Group and Yanfeng.

The firm's experience also includes work with automotive technology companies such as ZF TRW, Valeo and Ibeo Automotive Systems, as well as consulting firms and industry trade organizations such as the Automotive Industry Action Group, the Center for Automotive Research and the Steel Market Development Institute. For more information, visit www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

To serve it clients on a worldwide basis, Bianchi PR has been an active member in the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), one of the world's largest international PR networks, since 2014.

Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of PRGN to deliver targeted public relations campaigns in markets around the world. PRGN harnesses the resources of 50 independent public relations firms in 52 locations and close to 1,000 communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com or on Twitter at @PRGN.

