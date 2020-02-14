Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare Announces Steve Davidson as New Board Member

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Davidson to the Board of Directors.

Odyssey, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, has a diverse network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric conditions, substance use, and technology addictions. Odyssey provides a continuum of care including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, and outpatient services with operations in nine behavioral health locations with 331 total beds and affiliated outpatient services in seven states.

Scott Kardenetz, Odysseys CEO, said, "We're excited to welcome Steve to Odyssey at the Board level. His commitment to helping those in need, coupled with his extensive experience in leadership roles in some of the nation's largest behavioral healthcare companies brings tremendous value to Odyssey as we continue to grow our services and add top-rated facilities to our company."

Mr. Davidson has over 36 years of healthcare experience. He was Chief Development Officer for Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc. from 2012 until his retirement in July 2019. Prior to joining Acadia, Mr. Davidson held the position of Chief Development Officer for Psychiatric Solutions, Inc., Development Director at HCA, Inc. and Senior Auditor at Ernst & Young LLP.

"I'm am excited about joining Odyssey Behavioral as a Board Member. Scott Kardenetz and his team have built a great company that is focused on delivering quality, compassionate care to their patients in the markets they serve," shared Mr. Davidson.

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, formed in 2015, has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric, addiction care, and technology and gaming addiction. Odyssey's treatment centers include Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network, Lifeskills South Florida, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Greenfield Recovery Center, Lifeskills South Florida Outpatient Center, Pasadena Villa Outpatient Center-Raleigh and Pasadena Villa Outpatient Center-Charlotte, providing inpatient, intensive residential and continuum services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at nine primary facilities located in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Massachusetts.

