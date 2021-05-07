Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare Names Richard Clark Chief Executive Officer

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey"), a leading national behavioral health network treatment provider, is pleased to announce that Richard Clark, FACHE, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective May 3, 2021. Richard has served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Odyssey since January 2020. Previously, Clark served in various executive leadership roles that included Western Group President at Acadia Healthcare.

Richard Clark

"I founded Odyssey in 2015 to focus on the treatment gap between outpatient and inpatient behavioral healthcare," said Odyssey founder Scott Kardenetz. "Since 2015 our company has grown to 20 locations across 8 states with future expansion plans throughout the country. Richard's leadership and commitment to Odyssey has been highly evident over the past 16 months. I am confident that Odyssey will continue its mission and growth strategies by providing evidence-based, superior behavioral health services to those with complex psychiatric conditions under Richard's leadership."

Founder Scott Kardenetz will step into a new role as Odyssey's Executive Chairman with a continued focus on strategic initiatives, acquisitions, and long-term vision.

With over 30 years of healthcare experience, Richard is amplifying Odyssey's expansion into new and existing markets through growth at the outpatient level of care and by expanding payor relationships. This focus continues to allow Odyssey's services to be more accessible to adults and adolescents nationwide who struggle with eating disorders, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, autism spectrum, and addictive disorders.

"I'm ready and honored to step into this new role, with Scott as an active partner. I will continue to accelerate Odyssey's growth, with an outstanding leadership team at my side while driving industry best practices to further Odyssey's market position in the behavioral health space. I am highly invested in Odyssey and the important role we play addressing our nation's demand for high-quality and essential behavioral health services," said Clark.

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, formed in 2015, has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, autism spectrum, and addictive disorders. Odyssey's treatment centers include Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network, Lifeskills South Florida, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Shoreline Center for Eating Disorder Treatment, Clearview Treatment Programs, Lifeskills South Florida Outpatient Center, and Pasadena Villa Outpatient Centers, providing inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and other continuum services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at over 20 unique locations in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and California.

