Odyssey Of The Seas Reaches Key Construction Milestone

MIAMI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The game-changing Odyssey of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International's brand-new ship under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, has completed its 10-plus-hour, 20-mile (32-kilometer) conveyance. The conveyance is a process unique to ships built at Meyer Werft, as the shipyard is situated inland along the Ems River, and the ship must make the journey backward and down the river to get to the North Sea.

Straight from Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, here is a sneak peek at how construction is moving along for Royal Caribbean’s new, highly anticipated ship, Odyssey of the Seas. The innovative Quantum Ultra Class ship will tout a showstopping lineup of guest favorites and brand new experiences for vacationers of all ages, including the Sky Pad virtual reality and bungee trampoline adventure, the North Star glass observation capsule, Ripcord by iFly skydiving and FlowRider surf simulators, The Lime & Coconut and the new Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar. Boasting new and first-to-brand experiences, Odyssey of the Seas will raise the bar for all types of travelers. The innovative ship’s highlights include the next-generation SeaPlex, a variety of dining options, such as the first Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar; a vibrant, two-level pool deck; the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator; and dedicated kids and teen spaces that offer interactive, personalized experiences. Arriving May 2021, Odyssey will set sail from Haifa, Israel for her inaugural summer season. Watch the second Quantum Ultra class ship, Odyssey of the Seas, make her way - backward - down the Ems River and to the North Sea on her conveyance. The 20-mile (32-kilometer), 10-plus-hour journey brings the highly anticipated ship one step closer to her debut in Haifa, Israel in May 2021. Odyssey is set to sail a mix of 3- to 7-night cruises to Greece and Cyprus for the summer before continuing her inaugural year in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to cruise the eastern, western and southern Caribbean in November 2021. Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas will tout a brand-new look to match the fleet’s most action-packed top deck. The ship class that introduced an array of game-changing firsts is setting an all-new standard designed to deliver memory-making vacations. Debuting May 2021, the second Quantum Ultra Class ship will sail from Haifa, Israel for its first summer season before continuing its inaugural year in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Royal Caribbean’s new take on its signature Italian trattoria, will invite guests to gather for authentically rustic dishes - from hand-tossed pizzas fresh out of the oven to charcuterie delights from the salumi e formaggi station - for a “Sunday supper” experience every day of the week. Odyssey debuts in Haifa, Israel in May 2021 and then heads to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in November. Odyssey of the Seas will combine the best of Quantum Class with new Royal Caribbean favorite Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, now boasting a prime location within SeaPlex. With TVs at every angle to cheer on the home team and club-level views of the competition below, sports fans won’t miss a beat. Odyssey debuts in Haifa, Israel in May 2021 and then heads to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in November. Debuting May 2021 in Haifa, Israel, Odyssey of the Seas will tout a vibrant, two-level pool deck, where two resort-style pools, a kids aqua park and four whirlpools are surrounded by shady casitas and hammocks, perfect for enjoying the sea breeze under the sun and stars. Debuting May 2021 in Haifa, Israel for her inaugural summer season, Odyssey of the Seas will tout a vibrant, two-level pool deck, where two resort-style pools, a kids aqua park and four whirlpools are surrounded by shady casitas and hammocks, perfect for enjoying the sea breeze under the sun and stars. Royal Caribbean’s new Odyssey of the Seas will be the first Quantum Ultra Class ship to feature two open-air, resort-style pools. Designed for downtime under the sun and stars, Odyssey will debut in Haifa, Israel in May 2021 before heading to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in November to sail to the eastern, southern and western Caribbean. The highly anticipated Odyssey of the Seas reaches its next construction milestone - a 10-plus-hour conveyance to the North Sea. The 20-mile (32-kilometer) journey to the open sea via the Ems River began at night at Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. After months of planning, Odyssey of the Seas’ 10-plus-hour conveyance has bridges opened or removed for the ship to safely sail 20 miles (32 kilometers) down the Ems River. Odyssey of the Seas passes the autobahn on its 20-mile (32-kilometer), 10-plus-hour conveyance down the Ems River. The highly anticipated Odyssey of the Seas reaches its next construction milestone - a 10-plus-hour conveyance. Escorted by two tugboats, the ship slowly traveled backward 20 miles (32 kilometers) down the Ems River to reach the North Sea. The highly anticipated Odyssey of the Seas reaches its next construction milestone - a 10-plus-hour conveyance. Escorted by two tugboats, the ship slowly traveled backward 20 miles (32 kilometers) down the Ems River to reach the North Sea.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8644131-royal-caribbean-odyssey-of-the-seas/

A sight to behold, maneuvering a 169,000-gross-ton ship that measures 1,138 feet (347 meters) long and 135 feet (41 meters) wide is no mean feat. The milestone naturally draws local residents to the riverbanks to marvel at this impressive technical and operational moment.

Boasting all-new and first-to-brand experiences, Odyssey will raise the bar when it comes to all aspects of the cruise experience. The innovative Quantum Ultra Class ship's combination of iconic Quantum Class favorites and new-to-class features include:

SeaPlex , the largest indoor activity center at sea that will now offer guests an indoor and outdoor activity complex. Think sports courts, bumper cars, laser tag, digital interactive games, jumbo screens, a DJ booth and more; this is the ultimate, high-adrenaline playground for all ages. The two-level venue will also be home to the first-in-class Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade , where guests can catch their team on dozens of screens and enjoy a menu of game-day favorites and icy-cold drafts on tap.

, the largest indoor activity center at sea that will now offer guests an indoor and outdoor activity complex. Think sports courts, bumper cars, laser tag, digital interactive games, jumbo screens, a DJ booth and more; this is the ultimate, high-adrenaline playground for all ages. The two-level venue will also be home to the first-in-class , where guests can catch their team on dozens of screens and enjoy a menu of game-day favorites and icy-cold drafts on tap. Odyssey's pool deck is a vibrant oasis with additional uncovered pool space to optimize sun-soaked vacation experiences. Guests can lounge on the Caribbean -inspired pool deck, unwind in the four whirlpools or shady hammocks and casitas on decks 14 and 15, and cool off with freshly made cocktails at the two-level signature bar, The Lime & Coconut .

is a vibrant oasis with additional uncovered pool space to optimize sun-soaked vacation experiences. Guests can lounge on the -inspired pool deck, unwind in the four whirlpools or shady hammocks and casitas on decks 14 and 15, and cool off with freshly made cocktails at the two-level signature bar, . Dedicated spaces for kids and teens have been amplified with technology to offer interactive, personalized and unexpected experiences. Teens have access to their exclusive area, Social180 , which also includes an outdoor wraparound deck, The Patio, to hang out with ocean views. With a gaming lounge, movies, music and outdoor games, 13- to 17-year-olds have everything they need and can socialize without kids and grownups cramping their style.

have been amplified with technology to offer interactive, personalized and unexpected experiences. Teens have access to their exclusive area, , which also includes an outdoor wraparound deck, to hang out with ocean views. With a gaming lounge, movies, music and outdoor games, 13- to 17-year-olds have everything they need and can socialize without kids and grownups cramping their style. Bringing guests a taste of Italy is Royal Caribbean's first Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar . From hand-tossed pizzas delivered straight from the pizza oven to a wine list that ranges from Sangiovese to Super Tuscan, travelers can enjoy traditional, rustic Italian dishes and fresh Mediterranean flavors.

. From hand-tossed pizzas delivered straight from the pizza oven to a wine list that ranges from Sangiovese to Super Tuscan, travelers can enjoy traditional, rustic Italian dishes and fresh Mediterranean flavors. Hunger pangs will be alleviated with Odyssey's diverse range of dining options. Never before seen in North America is Teppanyaki , the restaurant serving authentic Asian flavors cooked in one of Japan's traditional styles. Travelers can also expect to find Royal Caribbean favorites, including sushi and sashimi at Izumi , hand-cut steaks at Chops Grille , the Chef's Table epicurean, intimate experience and imaginative cuisine at Wonderland.

diverse range of dining options. Never before seen in is , the restaurant serving authentic Asian flavors cooked in one of traditional styles. Travelers can also expect to find Royal Caribbean favorites, including sushi and sashimi at , hand-cut steaks at , the epicurean, intimate experience and imaginative cuisine at Whether it's surfing the waves on the signature FlowRider surf simulator or feeling the freedom of freefall on RipCord by iFly – the skydiving simulator – Odyssey will satisfy any adrenaline seeker. Not forgetting the 40-foot rock wall and gravity-defying SkyPad , the virtual reality and bungee trampoline experience that transports guests to another world. Those looking for unrivaled 360-degree views have the North Star glass observation capsule that extends 300 feet (91 meters) above the ocean.

surf simulator or feeling the freedom of freefall on – the skydiving simulator – will satisfy any adrenaline seeker. Not forgetting the and gravity-defying , the virtual reality and bungee trampoline experience that transports guests to another world. Those looking for unrivaled 360-degree views have the glass observation capsule that extends 300 feet (91 meters) above the ocean. Guests can expect Royal Caribbean's signature productions and famed Quantum Class entertainment in teched-out venues, complete with immersive technology, unparalleled special effects and world-leading talent. Fusing art and technology, Two70 boasts 270-degree panoramic windows with sweeping ocean views in an expansive open-area living room, which transforms in plain sight into a 135-foot-wide (41 meters) and 22-foot-tall (6 meters) screen powered by Vistarama technology. At night, the iconic venue becomes a multidimensional theater, where a troupe of six agile Roboscreens come to life in sync with music, special effects and live performers and aerialists. Guests can then head to Music Hall for an ever-changing setlist of live performances and epic cover bands, but not before grabbing a drink served by robots at the Bionic Bar.

In a Royal Caribbean first, Odyssey will debut in Haifa, Israel this May. Residents of Israel will be the first to experience the ship on a mix of 3- to 7-night escapes visiting the Greek Isles and Cyprus, roundtrip from Haifa. Odyssey will then cross the Atlantic to begin its inaugural North American season in November, offering 6- to 8-night itineraries from Fort Lauderdale and visiting far-flung destinations, including Curacao and Aruba.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 18 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

Royal Caribbean International is applying the recommendations of its Healthy Sail Panel of public health and scientific experts to provide a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all of its sailings. Health and safety protocols, regional travel restrictions and clearance to visit ports of call, are subject to change based on ongoing evaluation, public health standards, and government requirements. U.S. cruises and guests: For more information on the latest health and travel alerts, U.S. government travel advisories, please visit www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-ships/itinerary-updates or consult travel advisories, warnings or recommendations relating to cruise travel on applicable government websites.

