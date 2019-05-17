Odyssey Retail Advisors Launched to Provide Retail Real Estate Solutions

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two power players from the world of retail real estate have joined forces to launch Odyssey Retail Advisors LLC, serving an expanding roster of luxury and lifestyle tenants and developer/landlord clientele. Richard Johnson and Charlie Koniver announced that they have partnered in the new firm, which is an expansion and rebranding of Johnson Retail RE Consulting Inc. Both had formerly worked in real estate for Kering, the global luxury group.

The unified team of advisors brings extensive analytical and planning experience, insight and networks in the upscale retail space, having worked in-house for a diverse group of prestigious brands as well as consulting for tenants, landlords, and developers.

An attorney and member of the New York State Bar, Johnson created Odyssey's forerunner, Johnson Retail, whose clients have included Crown Acquisitions/Wynn Las Vegas, Boston Seaport, Burberry, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, and Clarins. Johnson had served as Kering's head of real estate for the Americas, where he performed site selection, market research and negotiation for the entire portfolio of brands, including Gucci, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Volcom, and Puma.

Koniver previously collaborated with Johnson at Kering, as a real estate specialist for the Americas. Together, they helped formulate, implement and execute the brands' real estate strategies across North and South America. Koniver then went on to initiate the internal real estate program at Richemont, where he provided services to brands such as Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Montblanc, Chloé, and others.

"Charlie understands retail from the inside out, having worked with some of the world's most successful brands," said Johnson, managing director and partner, Odyssey Retail Advisors.

"This partnership allows us to combine years of operational experience and superior business analytics with the legal expertise that helps clients thrive in a constantly evolving business environment. We intimately understand the big picture because we also create it."

Koniver, partner, Odyssey, added, "Our firm is uniquely equipped to set strategy for brands, while also identifying new opportunities through our global connections. Odyssey's skill and value lies in comprehensive planning and assessment of real estate, while also maximizing efficiencies, to ensure the optimal outcome for our clients at various stages of a brand's growth cycle. With the constant evolution of the retail environment, Odyssey manages existing lease portfolios, offering strategic insider guidance that goes well beyond transactional-thinking."

In addition, Daniel Lewis has joined the Odyssey team as vice president. Previously, Lewis implemented multiple large-scale projects at Michael Kors in a planning and allocation role. He then focused on tenant and landlord leasing representation at GLA Real Estate, where projects included the Atlanta Braves' mixed-use, ground-up development, The Battery Atlanta.

Odyssey Retail Advisors offers a suite of services tailored to deliver every business objective efficiently and effectively. Services include:

Strategic Planning – comprehensive planning and assessment of real estate to develop roadmaps for growth.

– comprehensive planning and assessment of real estate to develop roadmaps for growth. Site Identification and Market Analysis – matching luxury and lifestyle retailers with the most optimal space in light of business needs and objectives.

– matching luxury and lifestyle retailers with the most optimal space in light of business needs and objectives. Project Services – planning, merchandising and leasing of projects for landlords/developers.

– planning, merchandising and leasing of projects for landlords/developers. Financial Evaluation – establishing a plan for locations and developing budgets based on plans, including capital considerations.

– establishing a plan for locations and developing budgets based on plans, including capital considerations. Negotiation – utilizing experience as both retailers and attorneys to understand the legal as well as economic and non-economic provisions which impact a lease.

– utilizing experience as both retailers and attorneys to understand the legal as well as economic and non-economic provisions which impact a lease. Portfolio Maintenance – Developing strategies for delivering optimal return on investment by highlighting possible synergies and identifying unnecessary costs.

– Developing strategies for delivering optimal return on investment by highlighting possible synergies and identifying unnecessary costs. Restructuring & Portfolio Optimization – Working with retailers to enhance performance at lower performing locations and advise on critical decisions.

About Odyssey Retail Advisors

Odyssey Retail Advisors LLC (www.odysseyretailadvisors.com), headquartered at 888 Seventh Avenue in New York City, is a leading retail real estate advisory firm that represents premier global retailers as well as major developers and landlords. Services encompass strategic planning, site identification, in-depth market analysis and project planning, financial evaluation, negotiation, construction and design facilitation, portfolio optimization, and restructuring.

