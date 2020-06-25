Odyssey Takes Steps Towards A Leading Role in U.S. Food Safety

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) states that "foodborne illness is a preventable public health challenge that causes an estimated 48 million illnesses and 3,000 deaths each year in the United States. It is an illness that comes from eating contaminated food."

Odyssey Technical Solutions has made it their mission to find solutions to some of these preventable problems by using microwave and radio frequency technologies. It should be all of our hopes that foodborne illnesses are eradicated, as well as shelf life extension made possible without harmful preservatives or other additives.

Odyssey President Jim Plourde explains, "we were looking for partners who could help us provide the solutions we are known for in our repair business, but this time to help alleviate problems with food borne pathogens in the U.S. food supply. Fortunately for us we found both MicroZap and SAIREM this year and signed agreements with them both in early June 2020. These collaborations will give us the ability to sell both the MicroZap and SAIREM science and technology, as well as total microwave and radio frequency solutions to a variety of food production and processing companies. Our partnership will allow us to provide a turning point in food safety in the U.S. and the world. This new exciting venture matches well with Odyssey's capability of providing system integration, service and support to this industry."

MicroZap has developed a game changing in-package, microwave-based technology for food safety. With this patented science, this "clean" technology uses similar technology as a home microwave, but with greater precision. This is achieved from a cavity design which creates a higher electric field and power density at a lower than normal kill temperature. It doesn't cook or change the product quality, texture or "mouthfeel". Successes in killing food borne pathogens such as Listeria, E. coli, Campylobacter and Salmonella, as well as mitigating mold growth to extend shelf life, has put MicroZap at the forefront of food safety solutions. The technology has also proven successful in killing MRSA.

Don Stull, MicroZap CEO/President said "we are fortunate to have worked closely with Odyssey this past year. We brought them in on a project to fabricate and install a new high volume industrial machine the prior year and have found working with Odyssey to be a smooth and effortless endeavor. From leadership, to sales and engineering, having Odyssey as a partner has been fruitful and rewarding. As a technology company, we have expanded our relationship with Odyssey and see them as a great partner in our efforts to grow our food safety, shelf life extension and medical disinfection offerings. We are proud to be working with such a world-renowned company as Odyssey, and I certainly look forward to an exciting future with them."

The growing consumer demand for additive and preservative free, yet micro-biologically safe products, is mobilizing the food industry to look for new processes for the inactivation of micro-organisms and enzymes. SAIREM is a world technological leader in microwave and radio frequency, with over 42 years of experience. SAIREM CEO David Vennin commented, "sanitization and pasteurization processes developed by SAIREM are capable of achieving solutions to apparently conflicting requirements: natural and fresh food combined with consumer safety and a long shelf-life. Today's distribution agreement between SAIREM and Odyssey Technical Solutions will help American food industry companies to reach these goals, for the safety and well-being of their customers."

About Odyssey Technical Solutions

Odyssey Technical Solutions' technology center is a state of the art 32,000 sq. ft. repair facility located in Round Rock, Texas. Their engineering staff consists of highly skilled professionals working in a meticulously maintained facility. They specialize in RF Generators, Auto match Networks, DC Power Supplies, and Microwave Generators / Power Supplies. Their reputation for quick turnaround time and customer satisfaction has provided them the opportunity to become involved with an array of different processes and equipment within a variety of industries including semiconductor, food safety and processing, laser, medical and adjacent markets. The Odyssey team is engaged, motivated, customer focused, and current with the latest advancements in process and equipment engineering. Their services include repair, refurbishment, core exchanges, process and equipment engineering, system integration, design and development, assembly and equipment sales. (ISO 9001:2015 & ANSI/ESD S20.20 Certified) www.odysseyrf.com www.odysseyindus.com www.sairem.com www.microzap.net

Odyssey has additional locations in Singapore and Nijmegen, Netherlands

SOURCE Odyssey Technical Solutions

Related Links

https://www.odysseyrf.com

