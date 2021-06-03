OFC 2021 Connects Industry to the Game-Changing Technologies and Experts Driving Optical Communications and Networking Innovations

From Short Courses to special events, including a live media/analyst panel on co-packaged optics, and the dynamic Plenary program featuring a live Q&A Session with the speakers, OFC 2021 will present content, dialogue and debate covering the entire ecosystem for optical networking and connectivity. Sessions will span topics including 400ZR, co-packaged optics, embedded optics, high-speed semiconductor lasers and modulators for data communications, next-gen optical interfaces, open technologies and architectures, silicon photonics, XR optics and more.

Additionally, OFC will feature technology standards and project updates from leading organizations: AIM Photonics, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), IEEE, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), Open Eye, OpenROADM, OIF and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP).

"OFC's week-long program is unparalleled," said Po Dong, OFC General Chair, II-VI Incorporated, USA. "Attendees will have the opportunity to hear the very latest on digital transformation, data-center connectivity, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), co-packaged optics and more through the exhibits and live and on-demand content."

SHORT COURSES

This year, more than 50 Short Courses will offer in-depth training on new products, game-changing technology and vital information at the forefront of communications. The courses, taught by highly regarded industry experts, cover a broad range of areas at various educational levels. Topics include Advanced FEC Techniques, Machine Learning in Optical Networks, Optoelectronic Devices for LIDAR, Optical Transport SDN, Silicon Photonics Circuit Design and more.

SPECIAL EVENTS

This year's OFC special events schedule will feature a Hackathon consisting of multiple interactive demos, Technology Showcases from leading industry brands, the OFC Media/Analyst Panel: Data Center Optics are Heading Toward Co-Packaged Optics: Why, How and When on Tuesday, 08 June at 12:30 PDT (open to all attendees) and many more sessions available to all event registrants.

RUMP SESSION – NRZ to PAM4?

OFC will once again feature the popular and thought-provoking Rump Session. This year's session will debate: "Did the Optics Industry Blunder by Switching Intra-Datacenter Links from NRZ to PAM4? Will More DSP like PAM6 and Coherent Follow, or Will WDM and Parallel Save the Day?" Join the session organizer and team captains and provocateurs for this lively discussion on Wednesday, 09 June; 06:00 - 08:00 PDT (UTC-07:00).

Plenary Session – LIVE Q&A

Immediately following the plenary talks on Tuesday 08 June 2021, each speaker will participate in a live Q&A discussion on their groundbreaking initiatives: Nancy Shemwell, COO, Trilogy Networks, USA; Young-Kai Chen, program manager, Microsystems Technology Office, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), USA; and Yiqun Cai, vice president, Alibaba Group, China. They will join OFC General Chairs Jun-ichi Kani, Po Dong and Chongjin Xie, OFC Program Chair Ramon Casellas, OSA Senior Industry Advisor Tom Hausken and OSA Science Advisor C. Randy Giles and registrants for in-depth discussions on the evolution of networking, photonics and AI and deployment of edge cloud for rural areas. Attendees are encouraged to pose their questions to the plenary speakers during this session.

"We're incredibly excited for the live Q&A sessions with these three visionaries from industry and government," said Jun-ichi Kani, OFC General Chair, NTT, Japan. "It will provide attendees with the unique opportunity to actively engage with leaders in our field who are rapidly taking advancements in our community to the next level, all of which will eventually benefit society-at-large."

EXHIBITS PASS PLUS

The Exhibits Pass Plus registration provides free access to the exhibit hall, plenary session, special events and workshops. The exhibition features global companies demonstrating the latest products in network equipment and software, active and passive components, test and manufacturing equipment, data center/IT products and cable and fiber. Learn more.

TECHNICAL CONFERENCE and EXHIBITS PASS PLUS REGISTRATION: Register here.

MEDIA REGISTRATION: Media/analyst registration for OFC 2021 can be accessed online.



About OFC

The 2021 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) is the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. For more than 40 years, OFC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move business forward. OFC includes dynamic business programming, an exhibition of global companies and high impact peer-reviewed research that, combined, showcase the trends and pulse of the entire optical networking and communications industry. OFC is co-sponsored by IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc), IEEE Photonics Society, The Optical Society (OSA) and managed by OSA. OFC 2021, an all-virtual event, will take place 06 – 11 June 2021. Follow @OFCConference, learn more at OFC Community LinkedIn, and watch highlights on OFC YouTube.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE The Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC)