OFC 2021 to Showcase Industry-Leading Products and Innovations in Telecom and Data Center Optics in Enhanced Exhibition

OFC exhibiting companies draw executives, technical experts, academia, media and analysts in search of groundbreaking solutions to global challenges. This year's all-virtual exhibition, held 07 – 11, June 2021, will enable participants to reconnect with colleagues, interact with exhibitors, make new connections and discover the latest technological developments.

OFC is the only global conference and exhibition representing the entire ecosystem, from research to the marketplace.

EXHIBIT HIGHLIGHTS

Prominent industry corporations will use OFC to unveil their latest new products and research in areas such as 400ZR/400G, 800G, AI architecture, cloud edge solutions, co-packaged optics, diode lasers, disaggregation, embedded optics, networking automation, open optical networking, photonic integrated circuits, pluggable coherent optics and passive optical networks. OFC 2021 exhibitors include II-VI, ADVA, Broadcom Inc., Ciena, Cisco Systems, Corning, EXFO, Go!Foton, Infinera, Intel, InnoLight, Juniper Networks, Lumentum, MACOM, NeoPhotonics, OFS, OptoTest Corporation, Samtec, Source Photonics, Synopsys, Inc., Viavi Solutions, VPI Photonics and Xilinx, Inc.

Select exhibitors join industry analysts Alan Weckel, 650 Group and Tim Munks, OMDIA to share their insights into this year's event and why it is more critical than ever. OFC 2021 exhibitor news announcements are posted to the OFC Newsroom .

"OFC 2021 is once again shaping up to be an important show for the industry," said Weckel. "There will be significant product announcements and innovation as the market moves to higher-speeds and supports AI/ML, edge computing and 5G networks around the world. We are looking forward to visiting this year's exhibitors and attending sessions in a virtual environment."

PLENARY SESSION

On Tuesday 07 June 2021, from 08:00 – 10:00 Pacific Daylight Time (PDT, UTC-07:00), visionaries Nancy Shemwell, COO, Trilogy Networks, USA; Young-Kai Chen, program manager, Microsystems Technology Office, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), USA; and Yiqun Cai, vice president, Alibaba Group, China will present compelling technical content on edge cloud support and applications in rural territories, advances in photonics and artificial intelligence and the evolution of networking driven by cloud computing.

BUSINESS PROGRAMS

More than 25 presentations by experts from major global brands and key industry organizations will provide high-level takes on hot topics and market trends, including the state of the industry, emerging technologies and recommended courses of action to tackle today's most demanding business challenges. Sessions will be presented virtually and recorded for on-demand viewing.

EXHIBITS PASS PLUS REGISTRATION: There is no charge to visit the exhibits and participate in show floor programs, special events and workshops. Register for the free Exhibits Pass Plus here.

MEDIA REGISTRATION: Media/analyst registration for OFC can be accessed online.

View the OFC website for upcoming announcements on schedule updates and more.

About OFC

The 2021 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) is the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. For more than 40 years, OFC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move business forward. OFC includes dynamic business programming, an exhibition of global companies and high impact peer-reviewed research that, combined, showcase the trends and pulse of the entire optical networking and communications industry. OFC is co-sponsored by IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc), IEEE Photonics Society, The Optical Society (OSA) and managed by OSA. OFC 2021, an all-virtual event, will take place 06 – 11 June 2021. Follow @OFCConference, learn more at OFC Community LinkedIn, and watch highlights on OFC YouTube.

