Off Day Trainer Joins GoDaddy's #OpenWeStand Movement to Help Fitness Industry

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Off Day Trainer (offdaytrainer.com), a software company managed by RELENTLESS Management Group (BeRelentless.com), has become an official partner of GoDaddy's #OpenWeStand program.

"Within days of hearing that gyms were closing, I instructed our development team to overhaul our subscription billing tiers to provide a NEW no-cost entry point for all new trainers. We removed the requirement for a credit card to be placed on file and we reduced the first paid tier by 60%.

"We expedited the development of our Group Challenge Programs, which are designed to help generate new leads/revenue for trainers… all fees for access to this content have been waived.

I couldn't be more proud of our team who have remained resilient and committed to serving our customers and their clients around the clock," explains CEO Geoff Chaney.

#OpenWeStand partners are bringing their initiatives and programs in support of this pledge to support small businesses by contributing expert advice, services, and special offers to ease the financial stress caused by COVID-19.

"The increasing amount of support and interest in #OpenWeStand indicates the acute need that the small business community feels right now," said Fara Howard, CMO at GoDaddy. "We're committed to continuing growing the #OpenWeStand resources and community for as long as necessary and want to thank all of our partners for being willing to do the same."

The latest companies joining in support of #OpenWeStand include 1-800Accountant, Adobe, Cisco, Corestream, Experian, Gusto, Heymarket, Houzz, Hownd, HubSpot, LegalShield, LivePerson, LinkedIn, LivePerson, Mastercard, Microsoft, Nexa, Patch, Pitney Bowes, Powr.io, RingCentral, Splitit, Submittable, Trustpilot, and Uber.

To learn about the #OpenWeStand movement and check out available resources, please visit: https://www.openwestand.org

About Off Day Trainer (offdaytrainer.com):

During these times where gyms are closed and fitness trainers are limited in their ability to get one-on-one with clients, Off Day Trainer is committed to providing technology and training resources to help these small business owners grow their client base from a distance.

