Off Lease Only Named DealerRater 2020 Used Car Dealer of The Year

Each year, DealerRater receives millions of reviews from customers all around the country. They are asked to evaluate their car dealership experience based on customer service, friendliness, quality of work, pricing and the overall experience. Similar to Google, Yelp, Edmunds and Consumer Affairs, DealerRater provides people with an outlet to share their experience, that way other potential customers can make an informed decision on which dealership to do business with.

In this age of social media, these real-world reviews play a big part in the car buying process. Over 36,000 car dealerships in the United States compete for these awards, based on how their customers rate them.

"I couldn't be more proud of our team at Off Lease Only Miami," said Ray Rodriguez General Manager of Off Lease Only Miami. "Our main focus has always been treating people right whether they buy a car from us or not. The fact that our customers are responsible for us receiving these awards, is truly incredible."

In 2019, Off Lease Only Miami received 4,021 reviews on DealerRater, of which only 10 were negative, and each customer was contacted in an effort to help turn things around.

"Off Lease Only has always focused on giving customers a 5-Star experience, and these awards prove that once again, our customer service is the best in the United States!" said Marketing Director Monique Hausheer.

In 2019, 9,571 people bought a vehicle from Off Lease Only Miami. That's a huge number, when you consider how many dealers there are in the Miami area.

At any given time, there are typically over 1,200 vehicles at the Miami superstore. From used cars, SUVs and trucks, all the way to exotics and commercial vans. There is something for everyone at each of their four locations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach & Orlando.

Each vehicle that they sell, is backed by a 5-Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy. And buyers never have to worry about deceptive hidden fees inflating the price when they go to sign the papers.

"Word-of-mouth advertising has certainly helped grow our business since our humble beginnings in 1992," said Founder Mark Fischer. "In order to get people to encourage their friends and family to do business with you, you have to take care of them and treat them the way that you would want to be treated."

Almost three decades later, Off Lease Only has won many accolades based on customer service including DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year United States & Florida awards since 2015 with more than 56,400 reviews on DealerRater with an average 4.9- Star rating.

"It's an exciting time for Off Lease Only," said CEO Lee Wilson. "Our continued success starts with each team member and I value their efforts tremendously."

About Off Lease Only

Founded in 1992, Off Lease Only is one of the largest volume used-car dealerships in the United States. With four state-of-the-art retail locations in Palm Beach, Miami, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale Florida, Off Lease Only helps buyers to skip the depreciation and save thousands of dollars on more than 5,000 low mileage 2016-2020 cars, trucks, SUVs and vans. Off Lease Only has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, is recognized as an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer, and has received recognition multiple times as DealerRater's "Used Car Dealer of the Year for the Entire United States". For more information, visit www.offleaseonly.com.

