Off Lease Only Offers Nearly 1,000 Mercedes Models Available On Site and Online

"Our inventory is really amazing," said Off Lease Only founder and CEO Mark Fischer. "Anyone looking for a used Mercedes would have to visit at least 10 different dealers to see the variety of Mercedes vehicles we have available online and in our four Florida stores."

Fischer said that with its huge collection of Mercedes, Off Lease Only makes owning a high quality luxury vehicle financially feasible.

"There are a lot of car buyers who want the luxury of a Mercedes, but think they can't afford one," he said. "When they look at Off Lease Only's massive inventory of one-owner off-lease Mercedes, they discover they can get the car of their dreams at an unbelievable price."

Through a careful selection process, honed over several decades, and a direct relationship with Mercedes-Benz that has been built over the past few years, Off Lease Only has created a partnership that is deeply valued by the manufacturer.

This enables the Off Lease Only buying team to purchase high-value off-lease Mercedes vehicles, most of which are 4-years-old or newer, with many having a factory warranty still in effect.

"We are the largest independent buyer of off-lease Mercedes-Benz vehicles," said Brian Kushner, Off Lease Only's Chief Purchasing Officer. "You can't find this many off-lease Mercedes vehicles — at this value — anywhere else in the country."

Off Lease Only customers will discover more than 200 E Class vehicles in inventory, including many with fewer than 15,000 original miles. All of the E Class vehicles — including AMG Sport models and convertibles — have less than 50,000 miles.

Those customers wanting a luxury SUV for less will find more than 100 GLE models in stock and those who enjoy smaller luxury can find more than 150 C-Class models.

"Many of our Mercedes models are priced at 50 percent off of the original manufacturers suggest retail price," Kushner said.

Off Lease Only has four mega used car dealerships in the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando areas as well as nationwide shipping available to those out of state. Visitors can go online to see the entire Mercedes inventory from the comfort of their computer or mobile device.

To check out Off Lease Only's wide selection of off-lease Mercedes and nearly 5,000 used cars, trucks, SUVs and vans, ranging in price from less than $10,000 to more than $100,000, visit www.offleaseonly.com.

