Off The Hozzle Launches May 4th On CBS Sports Network

A new episode of OTH will debut every Monday night on the network until the season finale on Monday, June 1st .

OTH is described by its creators as "a golf travel buddy comedy"

"Between the beauty and intrigue of the locations we went to, and the silliness of our rivalry and friendship, you won't need to be a golfer to enjoy Off The Hozzle." (Dave Hemstad, Co-Star and Executive Producer)

"We've been working with great partners for the past two years on OTH. We think this light-hearted program is fun and different and are excited to showcase it on CBS Sports Network." (Mark Zecchino, Co-Star and Executive Producer)

"Everyone has that friend, the one you love but hate to lose to."

"It's a golf show, but more importantly a buddy show. As you watch each episode you start to feel like you're hanging out with friends, and that you're in on the jokes. It's inclusive, and makes you want to root for them." (Ali Greene, Director of Photography and Executive Producer)

"Knowing these guys for over twenty years, and being one of their regular golfing pals, it was really fun stepping in as the director and watching their natural abilities fill the screen." (Dave Merry, Director and Executive Producer)

