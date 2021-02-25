Off to Texas: Southern California's Top Restoration Company To Provide Storm Damage Relief

WEST COVINA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Restoration Services Inc., Southern California's most trusted and most recommended restoration service, is sending 20 of its Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)-certified staff out to Texas to help residents recover from Winter Storm Uri, the worst storm to hit the region in over 100 years. Allied is offering its water mitigation, decontamination, and other service necessary to restore the structure and function of homes and businesses in the area.

"We are all in this together. Our team is proficient in mitigating this kind of water related damage, so we knew we had to get down there to help these families and businesses," said Allied Restoration's Founder & CEO O.P. Almaraz. "As we have top-knowledge and certifications in water damage repair, dry-down and water extraction, we see it as our responsibility to help out those in need regardless of the distance from our headquarters.

Starting today, Allied Restoration's 20 employees will be headquartered in Houston, one of the most impacted regions of the storm, assessing damage and developing comprehensive repair plans, containing and extracting water in homes, dehumidifying spaces for further water damage prevention using industrial-grade fans and restoring damaged homes to pre-loss conditions. Those in Texas seeking the help and expertise of Allied Restoration, can schedule consultations and site visits through (888) 860-1003.

Winter Storm Uri's devastated the state of Texas breaking temperature records and smashing centuries-old snow records in some areas of the state. An infrastructure and public health disaster, at least 17 people in the state died from storm conditions and homes across the state suffered massive damages. More than three million in Texas lived for several consecutive days without electricity, water and heat. Some experienced as low as sub-zero temperatures for over 24 hours and dozens of Texans were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after heating their homes with gas stoves and running cars.

Since the Coronavirus Pandemic began in March 2020, Allied Restoration's staff has grown to 50 people. Teams are working around the clock to help decontaminate and disinfect homes and businesses such as industrial warehouses, nursing homes, churches, schools and other mass gathering areas. Allied teams use full PPE protocols and apply industrial grade and EPA approved products disinfectants and technology in this fight against the pandemic.



With more than 26 years of experience in restoration, decontamination and disinfection of bio-hazards, the number one recommended disaster relief company by insurance companies provides elite water damage repair, fire restoration and mold removal services. On a preventative front, Allied Restoration also conducts an in-depth 21-point inspection to help people recognize potential threats to the safety and wellbeing of their home or office.

About Allied Restoration

Allied Restoration is a water damage, fire restoration, mold removal, virus disinfection, and construction company. They are known for their 21-point inspection that exposes potential threats to their client's properties and focuses on keeping families safe. They are committed to providing the best disaster restoration experience possible, working closely with insurance agents, brokers, adjusters, and clients to make sure the restoration process follows Allied's white-glove service to all customers. Allied Restoration's customer service reputation and its focus on discretion and privacy have earned them the trust of countless celebrities and ultra-high net worth individuals.

